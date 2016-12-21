16th annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival coming November 11 to 13. Yachats events

State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events

Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast. Lincoln City events, Yachats events, Pacific City events

Bevy of Beachy Events: Labor Day Weekend Highlights on Oregon Coast

There's a lot to do and see out on the beaches - even more than meets the eye. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Yachats events

Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events

Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events

Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches

Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita

Three Central Oregon Coast Nature Sites Are Bigger Than They Look

Delights are discovered in beach spots that are bigger than they look. Depoe Bay, Yachats, Seal Rock

Big Music Fests on Central Oregon Coast: Classical in Yachats, Judy Collins

One massive feast of classical happens in the tiny town of Yachats, while the slightly bigger burgh of Newport welcomes 70s pop legend Judy Collins. Yachats events, Newport events

Central Oregon Coast Town Practices Emergency with Tsunami Walk

Join the City of Yachats Friday, June 10 at 12:45 pm, to practice its community Tsunami Walk. Yachats events

Stonefield Beach: Views, Crazed Storm Damage, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour

Stonefield Beach can have some distinctly different vibes and moods, depending on the weather and conditions. Between Yachats and Florence

Oregon Coast Lodging News: Yachats' Silver Surf Gets Major Reboot

Not only remodels and redo's but adding a host of fun aspects for guests

Three Major Festivals You've Never Heard of on Oregon Coast: Music, Wacky His...

Three one of a kind festivals really kick out the jams on two very distant parts of the Oregon coast this month. Astoria events, Yachats events

Central Oregon Coast Wild Mood Swings on Video

Some of the most spectacular involved video: Depoe Bay, Yachats, Newport, Devil's Punchbowl, Thor's Well, Jump-Off Joe. Weather

New License Rules for Central Oregon Coast Vacation Rental Lodgings Examined

The central Oregon coast towns of Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats and Depoe Bay are looking to clamp down on unruly renters