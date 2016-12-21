|
|
Waldport man killed on Highway 101 in Yachats
21 Dec 2016 at 2:39pm
YACHATS ? A 37-year-old Waldport man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 20, while he was walking in the northbound lane of Highway 101 in Yachats. The man was identified as Travis J. Eppinghaus, the Oregon State Police said in a report.
Yachats Trail Committee holds annual Peace Hike
18 Dec 2016 at 11:54pm
YACHATS ? Start the New Year off on the right foot by joining the Yachats Trails Committee and fellow trekkers for the seventh annual Yachats New Year?s Day Peace Hike. Participants should meet at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Yachats Commons, 441 N.
Yachats City Council divided on housing incentive issues
13 Dec 2016 at 5:22pm
Yachats: Report of a man swept into the ocean at Thor?s Well
by admin
22 Dec 2016 at 5:48pm
5:26pm Report of a man swept into the water at Thor’s Well south of Yachats. Local police and fire departments are on scene along with a Coast Guard Helicopter circling around trying to find the victim. 6:30pm Still no sign of the missing man. A friend managed to scramble to safety, but he’s skinned up [...]