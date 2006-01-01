Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

April Oregon Coast Preview: Florence, Yachats

Published 03/17/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Those little towns of Yachats and Florence stay big on things to do and see in April. Plenty of music, theater and dancing offerings are in the mix, along with a few festivals of note – and tons of family activities.

The preview begins with Florence and then features Yachats events.

April 12, 13, 14. Live theater: “Music Man, Jr.” Performed by the Children’s Repertory of Oregon Workshops. Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 13-14. Rhody Flower Show. Saturday 1-5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 26. Live music: Vocaldente. Award-winning a capella group creates flawless artistry, precise arrangements, tight harmonies and light-hearted humor. Presented by SEA. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 27. Florence Goes Green Fair. More than 40 companies will assemble with information and displays that demonstrate how consumers and businesses can choose products and take simple steps that will create less waste, save money, be healthful, and leave less of a mark on the environment. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 28. Community Chorus Concert. A rollicking good time as the Community Chorus of Florence performs “Doo Wop at the Hop.” 2-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Monday-Friday. Rec PLUS. After school activities for youth ages 6 and up, including gardening, science, arts & crafts, reading, ping pong, pool, Wii, board games, homework help, guitar lessons, baking and more. 3:45-6 p.m. Recreation PLUS. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. Noon-5 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

April 4. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

April 7. Lecture: Impressions of Botswana and the Okavango Delta. Greg Scott discusses the geology and history of Botswana and the wildlife of the Okavango Delta. Presented by Yachats Academy. $5 suggested donation. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

April 7. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

April 12. “Funny Money” dinner theater. Tickets available by calling 541-547-4599. 5-11 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

April 13. Reading: Off the Page, No. 7. A collection of Oregon writers present stories, poems and song in a relaxed and encouraging setting. 7 p.m. Overleaf Lodge Event Center. 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon.

April 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28. Live theater: “Funny Money.” Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

April 19. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

April 18. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

April 26. Families Together Dinner and Reading. 6-8 p.m. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

 

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

