Central Oregon Coast Spring: Yachats Blooms with Events

Published 03/20/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – The little town on the central Oregon coast roars like a lion in springtime, with a lot of fun things to partake in during this time of year. It goes well beyond the spring break weeks, with wine tasting, a geology lecture, music and some fun and funky theater and arts presentations. (Above: Ocean Beach Picnic Area just south of Yachats)

March 19-26. Spring Whale Watch. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Whale watch interpreters at Cape Perpetua Visitors' Center and Cook's Chasm. Yachats, Oregon. 541 765-3304

March 20. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. All you can eat pancakes with eggs over easy, choice of sausage or ham, milk, tea or coffee. $6 Adults, $3 Children under 12 years. Yachats Lions Hall, W 4th & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

March 26. Great Oregon Spring Beach Clean Up. Your opportunity to help keep Oregon's beautiful beaches clean. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Register and pick up your bags. Yachats Visitors Center (center of town next door to Yachats Village Market). Yachats, Oregon. 541 547-3530, 800-929-0477.

March 26. Dinner Theater Featuring Vintage Hitchcock, a Live Radio Play. Gourmet chef Mark Shimer of Hawaii will be here. 5:30 - 8 p.m. Yachats Commons, W 4th and Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon

March 26-27. 8th Annual Spring Craft Bazaar held over for second weekend. 10 am - 4 p.m. YLC Clubhouse, W 3rd and Pontiac Yachats, Oregon. 541 547-3205.

April 1. 5th Annual Off the Page evening of poetry and prose. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Reading begins 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages. Overleaf Lodge Lane Event Center, Hwy 101 Yachats, Oregon

April 22. Peak Oil - All Geology is Local Slide Presentation. Jim Jackson, Adjunct Professor of the Geology Department, at Portland State University will be discussing peak oil production and a range of energy policy issues. 3:30 - 5 p.m. Yachats Commons Auditorium, Hwy 101 and W 4th St. Yachats, Oregon.

April 30. A reading of a script based on the novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" will be performed. This will be followed by an open discussion. 4:30 - 6 p.m. Yachats Commons Auditorium, Hwy 101 and W 4th St. Yachats, Oregon.

Other On-Going Events

Every First Thursday of the Month – Yachats Big Band, at the Yachats Commons. Couples, families and singles are invited to dance to the Big Band Classics of Glen Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and others. Alcohol- and smoke-free; light refreshments. 7 – 9 p.m. $5 donation for adults, kids free. Yachats Commons, at 441 N. Coast Hwy 101 (between 4th and 5th on Hwy 101) Yachats, Oregon. 541-265-2514.

Wine Tasting at The Wine Place, each Saturday. For a complete wine tasting schedule call (541) 547-5275.

