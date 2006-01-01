Oregon Coast Under High Surf Advisory - Spectacular Sights in Store

Published 04/19/2014

(Oregon Coast) - A high surf advisory is now in effect along the Oregon coast, expiring sometime late Sunday morning. Big waves and decent weather will make for some interesting storm wave watching, however.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued the warning late Friday, saying seas will get up to around 20 feet high.

“Attention mariners, beach-combers, and clam-diggers: we'll have rising seas and high surf tonight through Sunday,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “Seas will rise to 17-20 feet by late this evening. Surf zone hazards include sneaker waves and rip currents. Unpredictable and destructive waves can wash over beaches and jetties with no warning. Use caution in and near the surf zone.”

This advisory is for Warrenton, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats, as well as most of the southern Oregon coast.

The seas will rapidly rise around midnight tonight and continue at those levels until late Sunday morning. Seas will only slowly subside after that.

Use extreme caution along the beaches as unpredictable and destructive waves may hit suddenly. Stay off any jetties. Rip currents are also a distinct worry. Keep off of any smaller beaches, such as those at Oceanside, parts of Gleneden Beach, Strawberry Hill or around Silver Point at Cannon Beach – for example.

Broader beaches like those at the majority of Cannon Beach, at Seaside, Lincoln City, Manzanita or Newport will allow you room to stay away from the tides.

High tides are around 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday, which is when conditions will be at their most dangerous.

It will be a good time to watch storm waves without big winds, however. Spectacular sights are likely in store at rocky areas like Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside (view them from the parking lot), Pacific City and others. See Oregon Coast Beach Safety for more information. Oregon Coast Beach Safety Articles, Updates

Interestingly enough, weather will be quite decent for the show. While somewhat rainy, winds will be light.

