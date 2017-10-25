A Week of Warm Sun for Oregon Coast, Temps Mid 60s

(Oregon Coast) – If you're hoping for a return to storm season on the Oregon coast, you'll be disappointed this week. Rather, conditions will be abnormally sunny and warm for the majority of the next seven days, with only today (Wednesday) dipping back into drizzly skies.

Look for sunny to mostly sunny weather all week – including the weekend – until at least Tuesday. High temps will linger in the mid 60s, but some breeziness may occur and add a bit of a chill.

This will all make for excellent beachcombing conditions as last week's storms undoubtedly left some treasures on the beaches.

Wednesday brings patchy fog in the morning and some amount of rain, moving to mostly cloudy at night and showers tapering off.

From Thursday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting clear and sunny the vast majority of the time. As Portland approaches 70 degrees over the weekend, the highest temps of the week for the Oregon coast will be on Friday at around 66.

Saturday dips down to around 62 degrees, Sunday and Monday hit only 58, and so far Tuesday looks to be the same. Nights will be clear and starry, which will make for great meteor watching on the beaches.

Ocean waves will be fairly calm, but they'll pick up over the weekend, the NWS said.

“Seas currently 6 to 7 ft and will remain in the 5 to 7 ft range through the rest of this week,” the NWS said. “A longer period NW swell will arrive late Friday into Saturday, building seas up to 10 to 12 ft for Saturday. Seas gradually subside Saturday night into Sunday.”

What's happening on the beaches is primarily what's happening around northwest Oregon through Friday. A small front moves through and out of the region Wednesday, giving way to an upper ridge that will spread plenty of sun all around.

“The rebuilding upper ridge, initially offshore, is expected to shift back over the forecast area by Friday,” the NWS said. “With low level offshore redeveloping by Thursday, a return to the weather of the past couple of days is in store, with areas of morning fog in the wind protected valleys, and warmer than normal temps.”

All this is good news for Lincoln City's glass float drops over the weekend, as last weekend's storm conditions caused the city to postpone the start of Finders Keepers for the following day.

There are hints this week's larger waves may have opened up some agate possibilities. Keep a close eye on towns with generally more gravelly beaches like Bob Creek near Yachats and at Oceanside for those.

