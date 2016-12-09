Holiday Wreath-making on Oregon Coast Via Wildlife Officials

|
Depoe Bay and Oregon Coast News
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend - Oregon Coast Beach Con...
9 Dec 2016 at 3:34am
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
(Oregon Coast) ? If you're not coming out to the beaches this weekend, you'll miss a lot. There will be big waves all weekend (and a bit of a breezy storm), lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean. (Above ...
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here - Oregon...
22 Dec 2016 at 5:01am
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
You can see many of them from rocky shelf areas like those around Depoe Bay and Cape Foulweather, with their little brown heads bobbing in the ocean. For this reason they often get mistaken for seals. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and ...
Two Astounding Rarities in the Depoe Bay Area of Central Oregon Coast - Orego...
13 Aug 2016 at 5:48pm
Two Astounding Rarities in the Depoe Bay Area of Central Oregon Coast
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? There are always bundles of beachy surprises around the Depoe Bay area of the central Oregon coast. Things you can't see anywhere else. To properly explore the many hidden spots and features of the two or three miles north or ...
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time - Oregon Coast Be...
20 Jun 2016 at 7:52pm
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? There's so much more to this small section of the central Oregon coast than meets the eye. You really need two or more days to properly explore the sites and sights of Depoe Bay and the surrounding four to five miles. It's an area ...
More Snow, Freeze for Oregon Coast, Passes and Portland; Big Waves Coming - O...
16 Dec 2016 at 6:03pm
More Snow, Freeze for Oregon Coast, Passes and Portland; Big Waves Coming
Best places to watch these are from viewpoints set back from rocky shelf areas, like at Depoe Bay, Yachats (along with a 10-mile stretch south of there), Oceanside and the overlooks just south of Cannon Beach. Where to stay for this event - Where to ...
Oregon Coast Lodging News: Latest in Pacific City, Newport, Depoe Bay - Orego...
9 Jun 2016 at 6:15pm
Oregon Coast Lodging News: Latest in Pacific City, Newport, Depoe Bay
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? A lot of new and impressive things are happening with various lodgings up and down the Oregon coast. Spring usually means a hefty helping of changes and additions to the vacation rentals, hotels and motels in the region. (Above: ...
An Oregon Coast Secret is Out: Depoe Bay Has Tiny New Park - Oregon Coast Bea...
9 Feb 2016 at 3:40am
An Oregon Coast Secret is Out: Depoe Bay Has Tiny New Park
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? There's a new and delightful little viewpoint and park on the central Oregon coast ? and it's a secret. Tucked away behind a cliffside road that's much less traveled, and a stand of bushes and trees, the tiny space is full of eye ...
Oregon Coast Lodging News: Harbor Lights Inn now Depoe Bay Inn - Oregon Coast...
27 Mar 2016 at 6:33pm
Oregon Coast Lodging News: Harbor Lights Inn now Depoe Bay Inn
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? One of the central Oregon coast's favorite little BnB hidden secrets has made a few big changes, and more are coming. Harbor Lights Inn, which overlooks Depoe Bay, is now Depoe Bay Inn. But that's just the beginning. About a year ...
