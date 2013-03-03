Workshops Teach Oregon Coast Residents How to Deal with Tsunami Debris

Published 03/03/2013

(Oregon Coast) - The Oregon Marine Debris Team (OMDT) is putting together an ambitious set of workshops aimed at Oregon coast residents who want to learn how to deal with the tons and tons of little stuff that is washing up on beaches. The smaller items of foam, plastic and other marine debris and the unknowns of what's to come are what concerns many groups and coastal residents. The OMDT is also looking to recruit local volunteers for cleanups.

OMDT is partnering with local citizens and State Parks staff already engaged in cleaning beaches. The objective is to link their efforts by developing a structured system for tsunami debris response that will cover the entire Oregon coast. From late February through mid-April, OMDT will hold 15 such sessions, from Seaside to Brookings.

"We want to connect volunteers already engaged and those interested in ongoing cleanup efforts with local State Parks staff and volunteer resources," said Charlie Plybon, Oregon Field Manager for the Surfrider Foundation. "Beach rangers and parks managers can't cover all of the excess small debris in more remote areas - we want to address these problem areas and develop local lines of communication to also be better prepared for what may come."

The workshops will also cover the current status of tsunami debris and marine debris in general, training resources for debris monitoring, organizing cleanups, safety issues, and recognizing and addressing invasive species.

These events are geared towards communication leaders and those already volunteering as well.

For facilitation purposes, OMDT is requesting that interested participants sign up for their list notification at http://tinyurl.com/debristeam. For more information or to RSVP your interest, contact Jamie.Doyle@oregonstate.edu.

Brookings: Saturday, March 9. 10:00 - 12:00 pm Chetco Public Library, 405 Alder St, Brookings

Gold Beach: Saturday, March 9. 1:30 - 3:30 pm. Gold Beach City Council Chamber, 29592 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach

Port Orford: Thursday, March 7. 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Port Orford Library, 1421 Oregon St, Port Orford

Bandon: Wednesday, March 6. 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Harbor Town Events Center, 325 2nd St SE



North Bend: Wednesday, March 13. 6:30 - 8:30 pm. North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave, North Bend.

Reedsport: Date and location TBD.

Florence: Tuesday, March 5. 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Windward, 3757 U.S. 101, Florence

Yachats: Monday, March 11. 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Overleaf Lodge, 280 Overleaf Lodge Ln, Yachats

Newport: Friday, March 15. 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Newport City Hall Council Chambers, 169 SW Coast Hwy, Newport.

Lincoln City: Monday, March 25. 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Location TBD

Pacific City: Tuesday, March 26. 1:00 - 3:00 pm. Location TBD

Tillamook: Thursday, March 28. 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Location TBD

Rockaway Beach: Tuesday, April 16. 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Rockaway Beach Lions Club, 268 S Anchor St, Rockaway Beach.



Cannon Beach: Wednesday, April 10. Time and location TBD.

Seaside: Wednesday, April 3. Time and location TBD

The tsunami in 2011 pulled an estimated 1.5 million tons of debris into the ocean and has been circulating ever since. An unknown percentage of that will wash up in Oregon. Coastal volunteers are already reporting increases in polystyrene (foam) bits and plastic bottles, and numerous small cleanups continue to be organized. Storms can cause major debris episodes, and the OMDT is trying to decrease the impacts of these events.

The Oregon Marine Debris Team, a partnership among CoastWatch, Surfrider Foundation, SOLVE, Washed Ashore, and Oregon Sea Grant, was formed to collaborate on community-based efforts to track and clean up marine debris. The long-term goal of the OMDT partnership is not only to deal with the immediate threat of tsunami debris, but to develop a joint project to address the broader issue of marine debris.

For more information, contact Phillip Johnson, CoastWatch, (503) 754-9303, orshores@teleport.com; or Briana Goodwin, SOLVE, (503) 844-9571 ext. 317, briana@solv.org.

