Wildlife on Oregon Coast Now: Birds, Amphibians, More

Published 06/03/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said in a recent bulletin that birds are big on the Oregon coast right now. Mud flats of coastal bays and estuaries are often bustling with them. Shorebirds are in full swing, and other types of wildlife are also to be found along the Oregon coast. (Above: Oceanside)

Amphibians are a common sight this month, the agency said. Freshwater wetlands are the best areas to look for them.

“The best time to visit a wetland is around dusk,” ODFW said. “Listen for red legged and Pacific chorus frogs.”

Fort Stevens

In Tillamook County – including areas in and around Cape Meares, Bayocean, Oceanside and north of Pacific City – there are lots of whimbrels and common murres. Bald eagles are also showing up around Oceanside, ODFW said.

Up at Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria, Parking Lot “D” at Trestle Bay offers great observation opportunities for waterfowl, shorebirds and other water birds. Spring is a time when shorebirds and waterfowl both are staging to migrate, and can be seen in large numbers at times on Trestle Bay. Binoculars or a spotting scope are highly recommended.

Just east of this of part of the north Oregon coast, along Hwy 20, the Twilight Eagle Sanctuary is showing lots of marsh wren and broods of baby ducklings and goslings.

The Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area along Hwy 202 has plenty of elk to be seen, often with young calves. But there's more.

“Other wildlife to look for include: Band-tailed pigeons, swallows, waterfowl, and songbirds,” ODFW said. “Band-tailed pigeons have been seen near viewing areas along Hwy 202. Look for swallows gliding over fields and checking out nest boxes on area fences. Waterfowl, especially mallards, are visible near wetlands along Beneke road.”

