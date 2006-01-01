Decent Weekend Weather Predicted for Oregon Coast

Published 10/14/2011

(Oregon Coast) – It's not exactly the coveted “second summer” that usually happens in October, but it is slightly better weather than the Oregon coast has been on the receiving end of in the first half of October. The Weather Channel is predicting some fairly nice skies, low winds and nice temps for the weekend (above: you may see some sunset colors like these this weekend, like at thisviewpoint near Oceanside).

For the north Oregon coast, in towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi or Pacific City, you're looking at “considerable cloudiness” today – Friday - according to The Weather Channel. Temps will be around 63 and light winds five to 10 mph.

Saturday, however, becomes mainly sunny, with a high around 64 and similar light winds.

“Clear to partly cloudy,” say the folks at The Weather Channel for Saturday night, with temperatures heading down to 46 degrees and light winds again.

Sunday is predicted to have morning clouds with the sun popping out later. Highs in the low 60's and lows in the 40's.

On Monday, things are looking up even more: more sun up in the sky, that is. Tuesday is predicted to bring a mix of sun and clouds.

For the central Oregon coast, around Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats, things are more or less the same, but with some likelihood of rain on Friday night.

Saturday should have more sunny skies but with highs a little lower than the north coast, closer to 61 degrees.

Sunday, look for times of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 50's and lows in the mid 40's.

Monday, like the north coast, should hold even more sunny skies in store with highs in the low 60's.

Tuesday should bring a mix of sun and clouds, The Weather Channel said.

