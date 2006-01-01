|
Whimsical Metallic Creature Now Lives on Central Oregon Coast
Published
02/18/2013
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A new and slightly massive creature is inhabiting the central Oregon coast these days – a whimsical creature made of metal called Sparky the Wish Guardian.
Sparky lives at the entrance to Regatta State Park at Devil's Lake in Lincoln City, the product of two years of work, originally commissioned by the city’s Public Arts Committee. It has been there since August.
What was until recently called The Devil’s Lake Creature was created by artist Heidi Erickson, and was constructed by Erickson and her fellow metal sculptor, Doug Kroger.
Let There Be Arts, a grassroots organization dedicated to promoting arts education in the schools and community, and the Lincoln City Public Arts Committee recently held a contest to give the Devil's Lake creature an official name. 256 potential names were submitted by elementary school students, with thirteen finalists being selected.
From the thirteen finalists, artists Erickson and Kroger chose two co-winners. Rachel Sheuing, a third grader at Taft Elemetary who submitted Sparky, and Allyson Hall, a second grader at Oceanlake Elementary who submitted Wish Guardian. The Devil's Lake Creature has been given the name Sparky, the Wish Guardian.
"I love the two names that Doug and I, and the rest of the committee selected," said Erickson. "Sparky is a cheerful name and eludes to the obvious technical components of constructing a welded steel sculpture. As for Wish Guardian, it acknowledges that the heart and its contents are a very important part of this piece. For me, the Creature's heart and the special wishes that are inside are the most important and meaningful part of creating this sculpture."
For further information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org.
