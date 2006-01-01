Wild Seafood Weekend Becoming an Oregon Coast Favorite

Published 08/25/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – It's turning into an Oregon coast version of Iron Chef – with a hefty side of seafood.

In a bay setting, filled with coastal breezes and the bustling fishing boat activity of Yaquina Bay, the Newport Wild Seafood Weekend takes place in Newport on September 10 and 11. This multifaceted culinary event is a two-day celebration of the Northwest's vital wild-caught seafood industry and the fishermen and families who go to sea to harvest it.

One of the highlights is the famous Newport Wild Seafood Cook-Off, now in its fourth year, which features twenty culinary teams competing for cash prizes.

All events take place at Port Dock 7 of the Port of Newport and along the Boardwalk on Newport's Historic Bayfront. Port Dock 7 is located at 600 SE Bay Blvd. - East end of Newport's Historic Bayfront.

The greater festival is free to the public, except for the Newport Wild Seafood Cook-Off and the Sunday brunch which benefits the Newport Fishermen's Wives Family Relief Funds and Yaquina Bay Yacht Club, respectively..

On Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., there’s the Wild Things from Wild Vendors! A large array of vendors selling wild gifts, art, food, drink and more.

Starting at 10 a.m. will be the Wild Seafood Market, where the public can buy fresh wild seafood direct from the fishermen.

The Wild Dock Walk is a feature where the public can learn up close about the various types of commercial fishing vessels, how they catch their product and safety equipment that is used to help maintain fishermen and vessel safety. It happens at 11 a.m., at noon, at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Meet at the Wild Seafood Interpretive Center at Port Dock 7

At 2 p.m. Marine Discovery Tours presents Wild Harbor Tours. The company’s ship will take you around the bay with special insights into the life of Newport's commercial fishing industry. 800-903-BOAT. $10 - Profits benefit Newport Fishermen's Wives.

The Great Newport Wild Seafood Cook-Off begins in the afternoon, with as many as twenty teams, both professional and amateur, battling for over $3,000 in prize money and the honor of being "Best at the Bay."

The first “eating” session happens at 2 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m.. The awards ceremony happens at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets for The Great Newport Wild Seafood Cook-Off are $20 for adults ($25 at the door), and $10 for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be obtained by emailing the Newport Fishermen's Wives at fishermenswives@yahoo.com or from www.newportfishermenswives.com.

On Sunday, things begin at 9 a.m. with The Wild Brunch at Port Dock 7. This dockside buffet features wild seafood quiches and goes until 2 p.m. Sunday brunch is a fundraiser for the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club and is $7.50 per person.

Sunday also boasts The Wild Seafood Cooking School all day at Port Dock 7. Learn from professional chefs the art of cooking wild seafood - with tasty samples as well.

10 a.m. features Chef Gary Puetz, TV's Seafood Steward.

11:30a.m. features Katherine Miller, Editor The Oregonian FOODday

1 p.m. features Chef Chris Hollen, Baken Alaska of Astoria.

2:30 p.m. features Chef Charlie Branford, Local Ocean Seafoods of Newport.

The Wild Seafood Market happens at Port Dock 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At 10 a.m., Marine Discovery Tours presents Wild Harbor Tours. The company’s ship will take you around the bay with special insights into the life of Newport's commercial fishing industry. 800-903-BOAT. $10 - Profits benefit Newport Fishermen's Wives.

The Wild Dock Walk starts up again at 10 a.m., with sessions also at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The public can learn up close about the various types of commercial fishing vessels, how they catch their product and safety equipment that is used to help maintain fishermen and vessel safety. Meet in front of the Wild Seafood Interpretive Center at Port Dock 7.

More information and can be found at www.newportfishermenswives.com or by calling 541-574-5555.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Newport Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net