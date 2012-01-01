Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Oregon Officials Warn Do Not Pick Up Wildlife in Forests, on Coast

Published 05/25/2012

(Oregon Coast) – It's spring, and that means seals are molting, baby seals are resting on the shore and wildlife in coastal forests and especially inland are giving birth to their young. (Photo above: baby seal resting on the beach, courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

Oregon wildlife officials want to remind everyone – especially on this big vacation weekend – to stay away from baby seals or sea lions on the Oregon coast, but also to keep away from young animals in the wild of inland forests throughout the state.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said this is a time that bears, deer and other animals have newborns in tow, which sometimes means leaving them alone for a while so that they can feed or even not draw attention to their little ones.

“Unfortunately, every year well-meaning people pick up young wildlife and take it home in an attempt to care for it, and if calls to local ODFW offices are any indication, spring 2012 will not be an exception,” ODFW said in a press release.

To those in major forest areas in the Willamette Valley, or near towns like Bend, Ashland, Pendleton, Crater Lake or Silverton, all this presents some real dangers – for you but likely more for the young animal.

Tonya Moore, ODFW North Willamette Watershed District assistant wildlife biologist, has received two calls in two days about fawns. This included one Portland-area family that had taken a fawn to their home. Officials had to come and take back to where it was found.

Well-meaning people are under the mistaken impression these creatures - such as fawns, birds or raccoons – need help. They make the major mistake of bringing the critter home.

“We know people are concerned about young wildlife, but the best thing to do is to leave them where you found them,” said Moore.

Jim Cadwell, ODFW wildlife biologist in LaGrande, said picking up wildlife dramatically decreases their chance of survival.

“Mothers who leave their young know exactly where they are and will return,” Cadwell said. “And when fledgling birds are learning to fly, they will spend time on the ground.”

Cadwell said that deer fawns and elk calves are very difficult to rehabilitate for release into the wild and their survival rate following release is usually low.

The same holds true for baby seals along the Oregon coast. It's entirely possible you'll find them resting on beaches. But they too need to be left along, as their mothers are nearby and aware of where they left their young ones. You increase the chance of chasing mom off if you linger.

Above: Elk around Cannon Beach.

Aside from all this science and common sense, it's actually illegal to pick up or disturb wildlife in forests or on the beaches.

In Central Point, Oregon, Rosemary Stussy, ODFW wildlife biologist, gets calls every spring and summer about young bears “alone” in the woods and fledgling birds on the ground.

This became a major problem in southern Oregon last week when a family picked up a baby bear. While absolutely cute and adorable, it was then destined to live out its life in a zoo. The Oregon Zoo in Portland is currently taking care of the cub and it will eventually be moved to a facility in another state.

Officials warn that especially with black bears found alone in the woods: stay way. You could get killed by an angry mother bear who is usually not far away.

“The only exception is if the mother has been hit by a car or has been killed, and even then you should call ODFW or OSP and tell them where the animal is,” ODFW said.

ODFW issued this list of Things You Should Do (and this applies to animals in the woods as well as mammals found on beaches):

Never assume an animal is orphaned and remove it from the woods, forest or even your backyard. Leave it alone and leave the area. Call your local ODFW office or OSP before you approach any young wildlife.

Keep your dog or cat away from young wildlife.

If you see an animal that is clearly is in distress, is being disturbed by people or pets, or is lying near or on a road, call your local ODFW office, Oregon State Police office, or a local wildlife rehabilitation center that is approved by ODFW.

If you see a seal pup, young sea lion, or other marine mammal in distress, contact OSP’s hotline at 1-800-452-7888.

Don’t pick up young wildlife, it’s illegal. Removing wildlife from the wild and keeping it in captivity without a permit is a Class A misdemeanor. Holding marine mammals or migratory birds, or disturbing the nests, eggs, and young of migratory birds, are violations of federal laws.

Keywords: wildlife, seals, bears, Cannon Beach, , cape kiwanda, Pacific City, Ashland, LaGrande, Silverton, Portland, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Astoria, Oregon coast, science.

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

 

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 

 