Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

smaller homes with a view to a large house that sleeps 15. All are either oceanfront or just a few steps away – all with a low bank access and fantastic views. Most are in the Nelscott area; one is close to the casino. You’ll find a variety of goodies: fireplaces, multiple bedrooms, dishwashers, Jacuzzis, washer/dryers, hot tubs, cable TV, VCR, barbecues; there’s a loft in one, and another sprawling home has two apartments. Pets allowed in some homes – ask first. Each comes with complete kitchens. Most have seventh night free.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Dozens of homes in that dreamy, rugged stretch between Cannon Beach and Manzanita known as Arch Cape. Oceanfront and ocean view , or just a short walk from the sea.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

 

 

 

Moments of Wild, Intense Color Along the Oregon Coast

Published 07/31/2011

(Oregon Coast) – It's often half the fun of hitting the beaches of the Oregon coast: those moments of wild color that suddenly explode all around you near sunset and make the most memorable photo of your jaunt. It's where the world abruptly changes its color scheme, and everything is riotously brighter and more intense.

But it doesn’t always happen the way you might think. There are some surprise places and times you may find such striking moments.

Dusk, is of course, the surest way to find monster colors. That, and some sort of version of sandstone. Like at Gleneden Beach here, between Lincoln City and Depoe Bay. These soft, often delicate cliffs tend to erode faster in the winter (they’ve become problematic for oceanfront homes on top of them during storms). But their composition becomes downright radiant, even almost glowing given the right conditions.

This is the opening of the pathway down to the beach at Gleneden Beach State Park.

Another stunner at dusk is Roosevelt Beach, between Yachats and Florence, a tiny ways into Lane County. The stubby knoll with its slightly cave-like indentation is shared by the access on the other side known as Ocean Beach Picnic Area – and it has an identical indentation on that side.

This sort of sandstone fires up nicely during the last rays of sun, while a flock of sea birds in the distance turn a bright silver as well. There’s a nice campground lurking a ways back from 101 in this spot as well.

Here is proof that summer isn’t necessarily the best time to catch these crazed colors. Early fall often presents the Oregon coast with a phenomenon called “Second Summer,” where the coast is at its warmest during the whole year. This was the tail-end of that, one October at Cannon Beach, as a fairly warm day turned quite cold at Ecola State Park. It then lit up the sky with a host of intense shades of purple, pink and blue.

Cape Kiwanda – at Pacific City - can be the most strikingof recipients of such vibrant colors. The departing sun can set this sandstone afire and positively make it glow in golden tones, while turning the sea a deep blue, complimenting the cape perfectly. It’s a scene that’s at once exotic and warmly familiar – one that’s paradoxically eye-popping and yet comforting, because you already know this cape well.

Spring can bring the most remarkable shades at the end of the day, often in somewhat muted tones – but many times not. Especially April and May, when fat, puffy clouds dominate the coastline and the thick, damp air of numerous showers from the day collide to create spectacles in the sky.

Such cloud configurations happened here at Yachats in late April, causing unusually powerful colors to bounce around those clouds in just the right way.

Surprise colorizations occur in time and moments you probably haven’t considered, especially on the coast. At night, for example, if you train your eye to see them, the coast takes on a whole new, powerful visual life.

The camera then really brings these out, as it sees and records chemical reactions from light sources and gasses in the atmosphere that humans can’t see. Like this foggy night at Newport’s Nye Beach, where the fog picks up and grabs everything around it and hold them there in mid-air, making otherworldly greens, yellows and shades of red hover in designs you didn’t even know existed. It’s ethereal, surreal, unbelievably beautiful and yet slightly disconcerting in its stark newness.

Also incredible for finding exploding colors in ways you hadn’t imagined before is broad daylight itself. This is obvious, of course, as everyone knows flowers look their best in the bright of day.

But other plant life you may not have considered – as well as geology – also explode with different colors in such conditions. The secret beach at Oceanside (just beyond the tunnel through Maxwell Point) shows off brilliant, almost alien colors of the moss-like material growing on these gargantuan basalt rocks. The ancient stones themselves seem to shimmer a little in this suntan-inducing atmosphere.

 

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

 

 

 

