|
Tips for Spotting Whales on Oregon Coast
Published
01/25/2013
(Oregon Coast) – There are still plenty of whales wandering past the Oregon coast right now, in January. The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay reported from 20 to 40 sightings per day during many days last week, though you have to have better viewing conditions.
The great beasts are still in migration here, on their way south. This will start to drop off abruptly in a couple weeks, however.
In the meantime, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) offered up some tips for spotting the cetaceans.
ODFW suggests finding a calm day and a high viewpoint, such as Neahkahnie Mountain near Manzanita, Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay, Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach or the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center near Yachats – to name a few.
Low wave height is very important, as these act like trenches that hide the whales from view. Calm conditions – as well as not so stormy or foggy – make a big difference.
Also, you'll want to look out a few miles beyond shore.
“Learning good binocular technique will help spot the whales,” ODFW said. “Gaze out onto the ocean, focusing on medium distances until you see a puff of white. Then raise your binoculars while continuing to look at the place you saw the puff. This technique takes some practice, but generally works better than swinging the binoculars around looking for something. Just keep your eyes focused on the whale and raise the binoculars to your eyes, looking through them, not into them.”
Another great help is knowing how to spot them in the midst of the waves – what to look for.
“A gray whale's blow is up to 15 feet high, and each blow is visible for about five seconds,” ODFW said. “When warm, moist air exhaled from the animals' lungs, meets the cool air at the ocean surface, it creates the bushy column called a blow, or spout. Anticipate that the whale will dive for three to six minutes, then surface for three to five blows in row, 30 to 50 seconds apart, before diving deep for three to six minutes again.”
More Oregon coast whale news and updated information is available at the Oregon Coast Whales blog section, included regular whale sightings information.
Whale photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium
Manzanita's Neahkahnie Mountain
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST WHALE STORIES
|
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation
Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton,...
About seeing whales from space, other science surprises. Plus take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information?
Great for discovering whale-spotting vantage points. Comprehensive guides, maps, lodging and information for Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Warrenton, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers of Late March
Numbers for March released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay show a definite upward slingshot as the great migration reached a peak
Orca Whales Arrive on Oregon Coast for Yearly Visit
This group of Orcas is a mystery to scientists: they don't know where they come from. They are transients that simply show up each April, chasing food sources up the Oregon coast
Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March
As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings on the Oregon coast, but March kicked into life
Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Whale Watch Week
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Numbers from Dec 2012
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center - the official chart of whale sightings and visitors from Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence, Umpqua, California
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Center Numbers, Late November through December
It was a slow late fall at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, on the central Oregon coast, but it quickly got better
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers for November
Not many whales were spotted in October and November by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Oregon coast, but things did start to improve
Whale Watch Center Numbers, Oct - Late Nov, Oregon Coast
Not many whales were spotted in October and November by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Oregon coast, but things did start to improve
Whales Spouting on Central Oregon Coast
Ever seen a whale spouting up close? In Depoe Bay, on the central coast, it seems to happen frequently.
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|