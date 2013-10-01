Oregon Coast Whale Week Numbers, Facts Released

Published 01/10/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Many whales and many, many more people were at the center of the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week in December. The five days of cetacean sighting had a total of 798 whales seen and 4,994 visitors, reports the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay.

The center released its numbers for the big tourist attraction week with some interesting factoids. This time around, only five days had the volunteers atop the 30-something high vantage points, because of the way the days of the week worked out in conjunction with the Christmas holidays.

Wednesday, December 26 had rain and fog on and off, with totals of 60 whales and 649 people.

Thursday, December 27 was overcast. Totals: 145 whales and 1,151 people.

Friday, December 28 was overcast with large swells, with 142 whales and 880 people.

Saturday, December 29 the Whale Spoken Here program reports 14-foot swells. Totals for the day: 96 whales and 1,239 people.

December 30 totals were 355 and 1,025 visitors.

Getting deeper into the individual sites:

Cape Disappointment in Washington lived up to its name over the five days: there were literally no whales spotted during that time. It had a total of 80 visitors.

Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach saw a total of 12 whales and had about 312 visitors. Just south of there, at Neahkahnie Mountain near Manzanita, that spot saw five whales and had 236 visitors.

In the Three Capes Loop area, Cape Meares, near Oceanside, had 17 whale sightings and 195 visitors. Cape Lookout spotted a nice 42 whales and had 94 folks to witness them. Pacific City and Cape Kiwanda had 187 people and 26 cetaceans.

In Lincoln City, the Inn at Spanish Head had 32 whale spottings and 136 people.

In the Depoe Bay area, Boiler Bay saw a whopping 79 whales and had 431 people. The Whale Watch Center headquarters in Depoe Bay had 59 whales being seen and a massive 805 visitors. The seawall at Depoe Bay had 33 whale sightings during the those five days and 289 visitors. At Rocky Creek, there were 44 whales recorded and 76 visitors.

Nearby, Cape Foulweather had 17 whale spottings and 379 people. The Devil's Punchbowl had only nine whales recorded with 350 people.

In Newport, Yaquina Head had a whopping 465 people show up to see 42 whales. The Don Davis park lookout at Nye Beach had a mere two sightings and 67 visitors.

A bit further south, around Yachats, the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center had a nice 60 whale sightings and 139 visitors. At Cook's Chasm, there were 53 whales and 313 visitors.

There is no data yet from Sea Lion Caves, near Florence.

On the southern Oregon coast, the Umpqua site recorded 102 whales and 113 visitors.

Shore Acres had 103 whales and 295 visitors. Face Rock saw only 13 whales and had 80 visitors.

Battle Rock had a mere 8 whales and 203 visitors.

Cape Ferreio had 94 whales being seen and 210 people. Harris Beach recorded six of the creatures and 239 people.

Crescent City, California had only one whale being seen and 55 visitors, but that Whale Watch volunteer site did not appear to be open the entire time.

Click here for the full chart of whale sightings numbers, including individual days.

