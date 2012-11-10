|
Roundup of Oregon Coast Whale Numbers from Summer 2012
Published
10/11/2012
(Oregon Coast) – Numbers from the Oregon Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay from this summer indicate some up and down sighting patterns throughout the summer, but by and large it's been good. (Above: whale photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)
Looking back at the numbers provided over the season, the numbers have been good because of exceptional weather all summer and into early fall. Nice, sunny days have helped, but the waters off the coast have been unusually calm for the last few months as well. Large waves act like trenches, which whales disappear into, out of view from watchers on shore.
In fact, many whales were seen extremely close to shore this year.
Plenty of Orcas showed up in late spring as well, according to figures sent from the Whale Watch Center.
Interestingly enough, according to some whale watch tours on the coast, the Whale Watch Center's sightings were low in comparison to what many of the boats had been seeing.
Not all the major whale watching happens in Depoe Bay, however. North coast spots like Cannon Beach and Neahkahnie Mountain provide awe-inspiring vantage points and views, but also great places to spot whales sauntering by.
Whale experts advise that if you want to spot whales, bring binoculars, a lot of patience and head for high spots. Some of these are Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach, Neahkahkanie Mountain at Manzanita, Cape Meares near Oceanside, some of the higher areas of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Nye Beach or Yaquina Head in Newport, and many of the higher vantage points just south of Yachats.
Below are the numbers from the last summer, staring with June and then moving forward. Also, find Oregon coast lodging below.
|6/26
|1
|
|
|6/27
|
|
|
|6/28
|
|
|
|6/29
|1
|
|
|6/30
|
|
|
|6/31
|
|
|
|7/1
|
|
|
|7/2
|3
|
|
|7/3
|3
|
|
|7/4
|1
|
|
|7/5
|1
|
|
|7/6
|4
|
|
|7/7
|1
|
|
|7/8
|
|
|
|7/9
|2
|
|Gray Whale breached twice in the Bay!
|7/10
|?
|
|Just N of the Bell Bouy. Also spotted Scarback
|7/11
|1
|
|
|7/12
|1
|
|
|7/13
|2
|
|
|7/14
|3
|
|
|7/15
|0
|
|
|7/16
|0
|
|
|7/17
|0
|
|
|7/18
|0
|
|
|
Numbers from Whale Watch Center
|Date
|Grays
|Others
|
|7/22
|1
|9
|Humpbacks about 2-1/2 miles out
|7/23
|0
|13
|Humpbacks
|7/24
|0
|
|
|7/25
|0
|
|
|7/26
|0
|
|Foggy
|7/27
|2
|
|
|7/28
|4
|13
|Humpbacks
|7/29
|1
|8
|Humpbacks
|7/30
|1
|
|
|7/31
|1
|
|
|8/1
|2
|
|
|8/2
|2
|
|
|8/3
|1
|
|
|8/4
|4
|
|
|8/5
|8
|
|
|8/6
|7
|
|
|8/7
|7
|
|
|8/8
|0
|5
|Humpbacks
|
Numbers from Whale Watch Center
|Date
|Grays
|Others
|
|8/9
|
|4
|Humpbacks, looked about 2-3 miles out
|8/10
|2
|
|
|8/11
|2
|
|
|8/12
|0
|
|Foggy, Rough Seas
|8/13
|0
|
|Same
|8/14
|0
|
|Same
|8/15
|0
|
|:-(
|8/16
|1
|
|1/2 mile Visibility, Yea!
|8/17
|0
|
|Foggy morning
|8/18
|1
|
|1 Gray made an appearance for the Pirates
|8/19
|0
|
|Calm Seas, but no Whales seen in the Bay
|8/20
|0
|
|Same
|8/21
|1
|
|
|8/22
|3
|
|2 of the Whales seen, made slow trips across the bay, Saw them for at least 1 hour each!
|8/23
|6
|
|Lots of Whale sightings, from 8am to around 3pm! Put on a great show for visitors.
|8/24
|1
|
|8/25
|2
|
|8/26
|7
|Still hearing a lot of reports of Whale activity
|8/27
|13
|
|8/28
|9
|
|8/29
|3
|
|8/30
|6
|
|8/31
|4
|
|9/1
|6
|
|9/2
|10
|Sunny, No wind! Awesome whale day
|9/3
|7
|
|9/4
|0
|Foggy, Rough Seas
|9/5
|0
|
|9/6
|3
|Still foggy , about 1/2 to 1 mile visibility
|9/7
|2
|
|9/8
|7
|1 or 2 Whales in bay, most of the day
Oregon Coast Whale Watching News and Blog
LATEST Oregon Coast Whale Articles
|
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation
Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton,...
About seeing whales from space, other science surprises. Plus take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information?
Great for discovering whale-spotting vantage points. Comprehensive guides, maps, lodging and information for Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Warrenton, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers of Late March
Numbers for March released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay show a definite upward slingshot as the great migration reached a peak
Orca Whales Arrive on Oregon Coast for Yearly Visit
This group of Orcas is a mystery to scientists: they don't know where they come from. They are transients that simply show up each April, chasing food sources up the Oregon coast
Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March
As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings on the Oregon coast, but March kicked into life
Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Whale Watch Week
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Numbers from Dec 2012
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center - the official chart of whale sightings and visitors from Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence, Umpqua, California
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Center Numbers, Late November through December
It was a slow late fall at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, on the central Oregon coast, but it quickly got better
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers for November
Not many whales were spotted in October and November by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Oregon coast, but things did start to improve
Back to Oregon Coast
