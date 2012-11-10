Roundup of Oregon Coast Whale Numbers from Summer 2012

Published 10/11/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Numbers from the Oregon Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay from this summer indicate some up and down sighting patterns throughout the summer, but by and large it's been good. (Above: whale photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

Looking back at the numbers provided over the season, the numbers have been good because of exceptional weather all summer and into early fall. Nice, sunny days have helped, but the waters off the coast have been unusually calm for the last few months as well. Large waves act like trenches, which whales disappear into, out of view from watchers on shore.

In fact, many whales were seen extremely close to shore this year.

Plenty of Orcas showed up in late spring as well, according to figures sent from the Whale Watch Center.

Interestingly enough, according to some whale watch tours on the coast, the Whale Watch Center's sightings were low in comparison to what many of the boats had been seeing.

Not all the major whale watching happens in Depoe Bay, however. North coast spots like Cannon Beach and Neahkahnie Mountain provide awe-inspiring vantage points and views, but also great places to spot whales sauntering by.

Whale experts advise that if you want to spot whales, bring binoculars, a lot of patience and head for high spots. Some of these are Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach, Neahkahkanie Mountain at Manzanita, Cape Meares near Oceanside, some of the higher areas of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Nye Beach or Yaquina Head in Newport, and many of the higher vantage points just south of Yachats.

Below are the numbers from the last summer, staring with June and then moving forward. Also, find Oregon coast lodging below.

6/26 1 6/27 6/28 6/29 1 6/30 6/31 7/1 7/2 3 7/3 3 7/4 1 7/5 1 7/6 4 7/7 1 7/8 7/9 2 Gray Whale breached twice in the Bay! 7/10 ? Just N of the Bell Bouy. Also spotted Scarback 7/11 1 7/12 1 7/13 2 7/14 3 7/15 0 7/16 0 7/17 0 7/18 0

Numbers from Whale Watch Center Date Grays Others 7/22 1 9 Humpbacks about 2-1/2 miles out 7/23 0 13 Humpbacks 7/24 0 7/25 0 7/26 0 Foggy 7/27 2 7/28 4 13 Humpbacks 7/29 1 8 Humpbacks 7/30 1 7/31 1 8/1 2 8/2 2 8/3 1 8/4 4 8/5 8 8/6 7 8/7 7 8/8 0 5 Humpbacks

Numbers from Whale Watch Center Date Grays Others 8/9 4 Humpbacks, looked about 2-3 miles out 8/10 2 8/11 2 8/12 0 Foggy, Rough Seas 8/13 0 Same 8/14 0 Same 8/15 0 :-( 8/16 1 1/2 mile Visibility, Yea! 8/17 0 Foggy morning 8/18 1 1 Gray made an appearance for the Pirates 8/19 0 Calm Seas, but no Whales seen in the Bay 8/20 0 Same 8/21 1 8/22 3 2 of the Whales seen, made slow trips across the bay, Saw them for at least 1 hour each! 8/23 6 Lots of Whale sightings, from 8am to around 3pm! Put on a great show for visitors.

8/24 1 8/25 2 8/26 7 Still hearing a lot of reports of Whale activity 8/27 13 8/28 9 8/29 3 8/30 6 8/31 4 9/1 6 9/2 10 Sunny, No wind! Awesome whale day 9/3 7 9/4 0 Foggy, Rough Seas 9/5 0 9/6 3 Still foggy , about 1/2 to 1 mile visibility 9/7 2 9/8 7 1 or 2 Whales in bay, most of the day

