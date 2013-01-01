|
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013
(Oregon Coast) - The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer.
These are all sightings from the Depoe Bay Whale Center. July - 40 Gray whales August - 53 Gray whales; the first few weeks of the month were very foggy (poor visibility) We also spotted Humpbacks and Fin whales. As of September 7, 39 Gray whales so far.
The full article is here: Oregon Coast Whale Report for Summer; Upcoming Volunteer Training It's been a busy summer at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay on the central Oregon coast. Training dates for Whale Watch Week Volunteers
