Oregon Coast Whale Sighting Stats for May, Early June

Published 06/11/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay released its notes this week on recent whale sightings and numbers. Showing a nice little average of around 5 to 7 seven sightings a day, the detailed numbers follow recent reports by Oregon coast officials that sightings of gray whales in the area have been quite good (above: near Cannon Beach).

While the center is in Depoe Bay, these numbers generally reflect the possibilities of sightings whales along other parts of the Oregon coast.

“On May 19 we say a pod of Orcas,” said center volunteer Kathy Wren. “Five for sure, most likely more. They stayed at the north end of the bay for a few hours. Was pretty amazing.”

The rest of the sightings were gray whales.

On May 25 the center spotted four whales. May 26 there were two sightings.

May 27 they saw 10, and on May 28 they saw three. May 29 there were three sightings, including a mom and a calf by one of the buoys.

May 30, seven whale sightings were recorded and May 31 there were six.

This past week – the first week of June - the center spotted a total of 34 gray whales.

The center saw absolutely no whales on June 1 because of rough conditions. But June 2 saw eight whales and June 3 there were seven.

On June 4 the center recorded five sightings, and on June 6 there were six sightings, including a mother and her calf. June 7 saw a total of four.

June 8 the center said it had been watching one gray whale lingering around Depoe Bay for several hours.

June 9 they recorded five gray sightings.

To spot whales on your own, officials advise bring binoculars and a lot of patience, and head for higher vantage points. These are found in the Cannon Beach area, near Manzanita, at Cape Meares, near Oceanside, other parts of the Three Capes Loop, Lincoln City, areas south of Depoe Bay, Newpot's Nye Beach, and plenty of cliff spots between Florence and Yachats. Whale Watch Center website

More about Oregon Coast Whales

Below: some of these vantage points.

Keywords: geology, cape kiwanda, topography, geography, fossils, Pacific City, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Astoria, Oregon coast, science.

