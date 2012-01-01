Fun Whale Facts from Oregon Coast: Whale Poop and More

Published 11//12/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Head to the Whale, Sea Life, & Shark Museum in Depoe Bay on the central Oregon coast and you could get the latest scoop on what's up with whale poop. Or perhaps just head to the Whale, Sea Life, & Shark Museum facebook page to discover that and a lot more.

Poke around the page and you'll see some astounding photos of some Orcas photographed recently by owner Carrie Newell, who got the shots while out on her whale watch tour boat.

Also on the page, there's an adorable shot of her partner in crime, a golden retriever named Kida. The dog heads out on the tours with Carrie and often interacts with the whales.

Did you know this about whales? An adult gray whale's tail fluke is nine feet wide and has a distinctive pattern that is used to identify the whale. That fun tidbit of info is included with the photo.

This brings us to the subject of whale poo. The Whale, Sea Life, & Shark Museum FB page informs us this is how Carrie found out what the local whale population of the central Oregon coast town was eating. You'll have to go to their page to find out what that was.

