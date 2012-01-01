|
Fun Whale Facts from Oregon Coast: Whale Poop and More
Published 11//12/2012
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Head to the Whale, Sea Life, & Shark Museum in Depoe Bay on the central Oregon coast and you could get the latest scoop on what's up with whale poop. Or perhaps just head to the Whale, Sea Life, & Shark Museum facebook page to discover that and a lot more.
Poke around the page and you'll see some astounding photos of some Orcas photographed recently by owner Carrie Newell, who got the shots while out on her whale watch tour boat.
Also on the page, there's an adorable shot of her partner in crime, a golden retriever named Kida. The dog heads out on the tours with Carrie and often interacts with the whales.
Did you know this about whales? An adult gray whale's tail fluke is nine feet wide and has a distinctive pattern that is used to identify the whale. That fun tidbit of info is included with the photo.
This brings us to the subject of whale poo. The Whale, Sea Life, & Shark Museum FB page informs us this is how Carrie found out what the local whale population of the central Oregon coast town was eating. You'll have to go to their page to find out what that was.
More about Oregon coast whales.
Whale and Oregon Coast News
Great Outdoors and Great History Battles: Oregon Coast Summer Sizzles
Clamming / crabbing clinics, stellar guided hikes, time traveling back to the Civil War and World War II. Astoria events, Yachats events, Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Holiday Weekend Fairly Sunny, Cool Temps
There's no drizzle but partly sunny to mostly cloudy will be the norm
Oregon Coast Eclipse Traffic Could Be a 'Cosmic Traffic Jam'
Officials are predicting some one million extra people will pour into Oregon for the total solar eclipse on August 21. Travel tips
N. Oregon Coast's Cottage and Garden Tour Tickets on Sale Soo
Cannon Beach History Center Museum will be opening the doors to over ten homes on the north Oregon coast. Cannon Beach events
Central Oregon Coast's Seal Rock Has a Bear Feeding Problem
Seal Rock has a bit of a bear problem. Bears that like to raid human food sources
Oregon Coast Complete Fourth of July for 2017
Yachats events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Manzanita events, Cannon Beach events, Seaside events, Astoria events