Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog

Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.



Lincoln City Oregon Coast Lodging Updates

Now with news updates for Lincoln City lodgings, attractions, beaches

Complete List of Lodgings, Motels, Hotels and Vacation Rentals in Manzanita, ...

Places to stay in Wheeler, Manzanita, Nehalem, Rockaway Beach - and nearby. On the ocean, pets, kitchens, groups

Oregon Coast Lodging Renovation News and Eclipse Openings, Alerts

Seaside lodging, Cannon Beach lodging, Manzanita lodging, Pacific City lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Depoe Bay lodging, Newport lodging, Yachats lodging

Cape Kiwanda, Oregon Coast: Complete Travel, Guide, Info

Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area full guide. Scenery, history, attractions, hiking, viewpoints, dune, geology. Pacific City, travel tips

Oregon Coast Summer, Events, Attractions, Science and Tourism Latest Summer News

Attractions - Events - Beaches - Stuff You Didn't Know. Discover Summer on the coast, including updated news and events

Yachats State Recreation Area - Yachats, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour

Up against the bay, at the mouth of the Yachats River, lies the paved parking lot and beach access of the Yachats State Recreation Area. Kids, travel tips

Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?

Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?

Best Lodgings for Storm Watching on Oregon Coast

Winter, fall advice for Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Depoe Bay

Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar

Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips

Oregon Coast Frequently Asked Questions - FAQ's

Nature, beaches, wildlife, creatures, lodging, restaurants, science, things to do and see, more. Travel tips, kids, bed and breakfast

How a Shipwreck Became an Oregon Coast BnB

Near Pacific City, a tiny little bed and breakfast called Sandlake Country Inn is actually built from parts of a shipwreck. Lodging, history.

Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton,...

About seeing whales from space, other science surprises. Plus take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.

Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information?

Great for discovering whale-spotting vantage points. Comprehensive guides, maps, lodging and information for Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Warrenton, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach

Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013

The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer