Huge Number of Whale Sightings on Oregon Coast Now; Rarities Too

Published 09/24/2015 at 4:22 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – To quote Scotty in the Star Trek 4: The Voyage Home movie: “Thar be whales in here.” Or, you could paraphrase the old Motley Crue song with “whales, whales, whales.” (Above: a Humpback in the Columbia River this week, by Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium).

All photos by Boothe.

Whatever the cultural gag, whales are in abundance all up and down the Oregon coast, and showing up in some unexpected places. On the central coast, whale watching tours are reporting non-stop encounters with gray whales. But on the north Oregon coast, the rarely-seen-from-shore Humpback whales have been making daily appearances close to the beaches, and even eight miles up one river.

It also means right now is a great time to hit the coastline to look for them. It's a perfect storm for whale watching: with calm waters brought on by the coast's “Second Summer,” and warmer waters providing more food for the whales.

Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium snapped even more this week, with the Humpbacks close to Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach and multiple photographic encounters along the Columbia River at Astoria.

The Humpbacks started showing up in mid-August, following lots of baitfish in the area. Some of the most dramatic shots showed them weaving in and out of the paths of boats on the Columbia.

Meanwhile, Carrie Newell and her Whale Eco Excursions tours out of Depoe Bay have logged a few stunning close encounters with so-called “resident” gray whales, along with simply copious sightings.

Boothe said the Humpbacks are being seen often from Manzanita up into the Columbia River – more than thirty miles of shoreline.

“We spotted them yesterday feeding up by the Megler Bridge,” Boothe said. “They have also been spotted daily off of Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach and off of Neakannie Mountain.”

Boothe noted some were seen in the Warrenton and Hammond area last year about this time, but nothing like the frequency that's currently happening. Most locals in Astoria are saying they've never seen the whales up so far into the river.

NOAA scientists say the cause of all these rare delights on the north coast is that the ocean in the area is warmer than usual, and that's drawing in more baitfish. In fact, it's an enormous amount of baitfish. This, in turn, draws in the Humpback whales and keeps them here.

Sightings have often included many Humpbacks together, including numerous reports of two babies.

It's unclear whether the cause of the warmer waters is an effect of the “blob” (an area of warmer water in the Pacific Ocean that's thought to be driving the current drought), of a growing El Nino situation or simply that it's been a long, warm summer. It could be all of them or a combination, but NOAA said waters are warmer than usual right now.

One of the biggest factors for being able to see whales in great abundance is a calm ocean, which is typical this time of year, as September and early October are when the Oregon coast is at its warmest.

In Depoe Bay, Newell's blog and Facebook page has been crammed full of amazing moments all summer long.

On her boat trips, she takes her dog Kida, who is a kind of legend these days, known for barking excitedly at whales as they come close. (You can see plenty of video and stills of this amazing interaction here).

On Wednesday she wrote:

“I had the best whale experience of my life the other day. A young whale named Vader came up to the boat and for an hour played right next to and under the boat. My dog, Kida, and Vader almost touched noses. He was so close I could count the hairs on his head and see his eye looking right at me.”

Several whale tours operate out of Depoe Bay and Newport. State officials say if you want to spot whales, find a high vantage point and bring your binoculars and your patience. Scan the ocean with your eyes for a whale spout, which will give you a clue where to keep looking.

In spring, many Orcas were spotted along the central Oregon coast as well, which also included babies. More of Boothe's Humpback photos of Cannon Beach and the Columbia River below:




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 