Oregon Coast Weather This Week Boasts High Surf, Rain and Some Sun

Published 01/25/2012

(Oregon Coast) – As waves along the Oregon coast continue their massive display with a high surf warning through Wednesday evening, the weather for the week presents a lot of rain, but also the promise of perhaps a little sun here and there (above: near Cannon Beach).

The National Weather Service (NWS) has a high surf warning in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday on the north Oregon coast and until 4 p.m. on the central coast, talking about large, powerful waves that will ransack the beaches to the tune of swells perhaps as high as 25 feet. There have been a few surf warnings this past weekend along the beaches and the waves have been spectacularly high in many places, even without the warnings.

Gleneden Beach

“The surf zone will be very dangerous during this time as these large, high-energy waves break along the coast,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “Minor coastal erosion is also possible.”

The weather for this week on the north Oregon coast – including the towns of Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside and Pacific City – seems to indicate mild to warm temperatures with plenty of rain. A few breaks may occur later in the week.

Wednesday is predicted to bring showers and mid-range winds around 24 mph. As much as a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. Wednesday night the rains will pick up in intensity.

A sunny storm near Depoe Bay

Thursday calls for more showers on the coast, although since forecasters are predicting some sun breaks inland this could mean some sun for the coast as well. Temperature highs will be near 47 degrees. Thursday night transitions into mostly cloudy with light winds.

Friday calls for mostly sunny on the Oregon coast – creating a welcome break.

The central Oregon coast – including Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats – is largely the same forecast. Showers and then heavier rain periods on Wednesday, with Thursday showing the promise of heavier rain as well, but also the possibility of some sun breaks.

Friday morning will be foggy, however, turning to partly sunny later in the day.

Saturday for both areas looks like some sun to mostly cloudy with highs around 50, and Sunday brings more rain.

More about Oregon Coast Weather

Near Yachats

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net