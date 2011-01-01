Weather Records Broken Around Oregon, on the Coast

Published 12/19/2011

(Oregon Coast) – According to the President of the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, December 2011 is winding up the driest on record and perhaps the coldest as well in Oregon and on the coastline (above: last week in Manzanita).

Steve Pierce, president of Oregon's AMS, said it looks like the big wet La Nina is taking a vacation – but it may return for Christmas later this week. It's been the driest start to December in recorded history, he said, with the Portland International Airport records 2.5 inches below normal for the month.

Above: A recent sun-filled day in Cannon Beach.

Meanwhile, Pierce said Portland has been experiencing the eighth coldest December on record, along with many cities around the northwest – including the coast.

Astoria's records indicate the temperature there has been 5.4 degrees lower than normal in December, and rainfall was off by almost five inches.

“"Nearly all of the coastal reporting stations are at record low precipitation totals for the first 15 days of December,” Pierce said.

He said rainfall amounts like this are unprecedented in December.

Near Yachats

“This is more like something we would see in the first half of August, not December,” Pierce said. “A ridge of high pressure has anchored itself near the Pacific Northwest since the start of the month and is steering storm systems well north into Canada. This is not something we would normally associate with a typical La Nina pattern.”

Indeed, a change is on the way, however.

“Long range computer models are beginning to suggest that storms may return shortly after Christmas,” Pierce said. “The month end rainfall totals may not be so meager once it is all said and done." Oregon coast weather here

The stunning weather has not gone unnoticed by Oregon coast locals, however. Oregon Coast Beach Connection's Facebook page has been filled with gasps and awe regarding this run of fun and sun, which has gone mostly uninterrupted since a couple days after Thanksgiving.

Weather forecasts for the coast indicate at least two more pleasant days this week, with Friday – the day before Christmas – turning more towards the rainy side.

Sunsets may be slightly longer and more colorful this week as well, thanks to the slant of the Earth during winter solstice. See more on that in this article: Winter Solstice on Oregon Coast - and in Space

Newport in early December

Ocean Beach Picnic Ground in early December, near Florence

