Musical Journey of Kurt Weill Featured in Lincoln City, Oregon This Week
Published
10/24/2012
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – If it was good enough for David Bowie and the Doors, it will be good enough for the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City.
The sometimes quirky, heady music of German-American composer and playwright Kurt Weill will be the subject of a special concert in Lincoln City called “I’m a Stranger Here Myself” on October 27, given by pianist George Skipworth and voclist Barbara Wester Skipworth,
The Skipworths are planning a musical journey based on the work of Weill, charting his influence throughout the musical landscape on both sides of the Atlantic. You’ll hear German cabaret favorites, as well as Weill’s collaborations with Oscar Hammerstein and Ira Gershwin, among other American composers. George and Barbara will also show how Weill worked upon the minds of Broadway, with selections from Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The pair is relatively new to the Oregon coast but they've already acquired a steady reputation in this area and around Portland. George's career started off as a concert pianist and vocalist, then moving into the world of conducting symphonies and operas. He's done so all over the world, including Perugia and Florence, Italy.
In 2003, he was conducted works by Bloch at the famed Bloch Festival in Newport, Oregon, and then worked with the Dublin International Symphonic Festival.
In 2006, he conducted three concerts for the Aegean Verdi Festival in Greece, including “Scheherazade,” Verdi's "Orietta di Lesbos" employing the original alternate libretto to Gianna D'Arco, and the world premiere of his “Isis” for soloists and orchestra
He's recently debuted works of his own with his wife at Harvard, Wellesley and Syracuse. They both performed and lectured together at various festivals and venues.
Barbara Wester Skipworth has appeared internationally as a recitalist and concert artist and is a specialist in in art songs and the German Lied genre. She has been the featured guest artist at the International Womens Conference, the International Berlin Wall Conference, the International Emily Dickinson Society, the Frick Museum Series, the Pittsburgh Twentieth Century Society, the Baltimore New Works Orchestra, Cascadia Composers, and ZeitgeistNorthwest. She has also appeared in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Florence, Munich, Bern and many other cities.
In Portland, she maintains a voice studio at the Multnomah Arts Center, and teaches privately there and in Lincoln City.
The begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at door. Call 541-994-9994 to reserve.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is the historic Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon.
