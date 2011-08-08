Oregon Coast Weather Mellow and Fairly Sunny This Week

Published 08/08/2011

(Oregon Coast) – The second week of August is off to a mellow start along the beaches, with a temperate climate, temperatures in the mid 60’s, and a flip-flopping of sun and clouds that eventually gives way to a really lovely weekend (above: Manzanita).

On the north Oregon coast, in places like Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside or Oceanside, look for cloudy skies on Tuesday morning that give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will be near 65 degrees with light winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday calls for more cloudiness, according to The Weather Channel. Highs will be around 64 degrees with low winds.

Lincoln City

On Thursday The Weather Channel says there will be: “More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.”

Friday, the weekend fun begins with more sunny skies opening up and highs in the mid 60’s.

For the central Oregon coast, in places like Florence, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport and Lincoln City, the forecast is fairly similar with perhaps a slightly better slant.

Tuesday, look for clouds in the morning and sunny skies later on, with highs around 64.

Southern end of Cannon Beach

Wednesday brings a mix of clouds and sun, with similar temperatures and very light winds.

Thursday, again the sun and clouds will alternate, with highs in the low 60’s and low’s in the low 50’s at night.

Friday, just like the north coast, there is more of the same mix of sun and clouds which gives way to a sunnier weekend.

Pacific City

South of Yachats - Neptune State Park

Depoe Bay's Boiler Bay area

