Oregon Coast Picks of the Week: Mid July

Published 07/10/2012

(Oregon Coast) – It's not just the weather that's heated up this month. Those charming towns along the coastline are hot and heavy with the fun to-do's left and right. Cannon Beach, Seaside, Rockaway Beach, Yachats, Newport and Lincoln City all have a massive dose of ways to enjoy yourself on the Oregon coast when you're not on the beaches. (Above: Cannon Beach)

Here are a few event highlights for the coming week.

July 14. ArtWalk. See the Six Shooters photography exhibit and “Lane County: On the Western Edge,” along with works by Debbie Pacheco and Dagmar Huber. 3-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Through August 24. Camp Yachats. Week-long summer programs for 4 to 6 year old children. Arts & crafts, cooking, music, reading, outdoor adventures and more! Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Room 4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4599.

July 13-15. Yachats Music Festival. For over 30 years, Yachats has had the privilege of hosting internationally acclaimed artists of Four Seasons. This magnificent music festival includes three days of cameo performances by 20 to 25 major classical artists. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon. fsarts.org/?page_id=22.

July 14. Waldport Golf Tournament. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

July 14. Yachats Lions Annual Fish Fry. Dinner includes deep fried fish with baked beans, coleslaw, garlic bread and drink. $10 for persons 12 and older. $6 under 12. Home made pie $3 per slice. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Yachats Lions Hall. W. Fourth & Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.

July 13. Lincoln County Fair. Crafts competitions, a carnival, live music, food, beer garden, and more. 4-H Horse Fair on Friday. Bull-O-Rama on Sunday afternoon. $5. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. 633 N.E. Third St. Newport, Oregon. www.townandcountryfair.com.

July 14. Summer Sauces Demo. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 14. Dance Concert: Oregon Valley Boys. 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

July 14. Rockaway’s Fire Festival and Concert. Festival, pancake breakfast and Elvis concert hosted by the Rockaway Fire Department. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2978.

July 21-22. Nehalem Celebration of Crafts. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-5822.

Nehalem

July 8, 11, 12, 21, 26, 27. Live theater: “Arsenic and Old Lace.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 7 p.m. Sunday. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

Most Days: Seaside Helicopters. Zip upwards into the sky aboard a helicopter and tour places like Seaside, Cannon Beach and beaches as far north as Warrenton from above. A variety of spectacular tours at nice prices that start at $39. Located between Seaside & Cannon Beach On Highway 101 just a 1/4 mile south of Seaside. No reservations required. Summer: Open most good weather days. Winter: Open most good weather weekends. (503) 440-4123. http://www.seaside-helicopters.com

Every Friday and Saturday. Seaside’s Beach Discovery Program at 10:30 a.m. The program is free to the public, runs on the weekends in July and August from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the beach in front of the Seaside Aquarium at the end of 2nd Ave. Learn about living sand dollars, mole crabs, and plankton. Make waves, pull magnetite from the sand, or ask a staff member all of those beach related questions you’ve been dying to know the answers to. Seaside Aquarium. On the Prom, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6211.

