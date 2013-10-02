Marriage Vows Even Better Second Time Around at Oregon Coast Church

Published 02/10/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – For the last eighteen years, the Little Log Church and Museum in Yachats has been hosting an event where people sort of get married for a second time. It's not necessarily their second marriage, per se. It's simply that they are taking their wedding vows again at its annual Ceremony of Renewal and Commitment.

This time around, as always, the wedding vow renewals come on Valentine's Day – Thursday, February 14.

It's an opportunity for couples to renew their vows in a group setting, and both married and unmarried committed couples are invited to attend.

Mary Crook is the independent minister who has been administering the proceedings since 1996. She said it lasts about 30 minutes.

Over these 18 years, couple from around the country have been showing up, with the event growing a little each year. Now it requires reservations and space does fill up.

“It’s a very powerful evening,” Crook said. who has facilitated the event since 1996. “For some couples it is a first-time experience; for others it has become an annual tradition – something fun and meaningful to do on Valentine’s Day.”

This year, Anna Lee Foster, a traditional Irish harpist from Portland, will provide music for the ceremony. In addition, each couple will be given a certificate as a memento of the occasion. A donation to the museum of $10 per couple is suggested.

“I’ve heard some couples say they want to renew their vows on a special anniversary year: 20th, 25th, etc.,” Crook said. “I say any year is a good year to say thank you and I love you. We can help make it happen.”

Since space is limited, reservations are required. For reservations, couples should call Crook at 541-547-4547.

The historic Little Log Church has been a central Oregon coast landmark in Yachats since 1930. It is located at the corner of SW Third Street and Pontiac in the heart of town.

