Nice Little Heatwave for Oregon Coast: Say Hello to Tropical Beaches

Published 08/19/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The Oregon coast is about to get downright tropical this week, as sunny skies and temps in the upper 70's and even the mid 80's are going to heat things up considerably along the beaches. (Above: near Depoe Bay).

Already, this weekend has seen plenty of sun and fun along the north and central Oregon coast. Monday will be even better, with temps in the mid 70's, but Tuesday a heatwave starts to move in. The National Weather Service in Portland is forecasting that day will start off mostly cloudy but get increasingly bright later on and temperatures will hit the upper to mid 70's.

Wednesday, little towns like Pacific City, Newport, Yachats and Manzanita will soar up to around 84 degrees with extremely light winds that will make it much hotter near the ocean.

Thursday, in coastal spots like Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Cannon Beach or Seaside, look for mostly sunny conditions but temps still up around 80 as a cooling trend starts in.

The extended forecast from NWS – though not always as accurate this far out – calls for fairly warm conditions still in all your favorite coastal spots on Friday with highs up around 76. Saturday, so far, looks to be in that range as well. It's predicted to be partly sunny over the weekend, however.

Nighttime temperatures around the Oregon coast for the week will be in the low 50's and the NWS is predicting mostly cloudy on many of those nights. This still could mean some sightings of the tail end of the Perseid Meteor showers and the brighter of the International Space Station flyovers. Most towns on the Oregon coast and almost all its beach areas will be dark enough to spot these resplendent stellar phenomena. More on that here.

More on the Oregon coast below. Photographs from top to bottom: Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City.

