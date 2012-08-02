Big Waves Move Into Oregon Coast, Weather Mostly Gray Through Valentine's

Published 02/08/2012

(Oregon Coast) - The reign of sunshine on the Oregon coast seems to be over for a while – mostly that is - in favor of a reign of light rain, extending into Valentine’s Day. A day or two of partly sunny conditions are in store, however, with Thursday set to be downright balmy and bright. (Above: huge waves at Pacific City on Tuesday)

After another nice run of around 60-degree weather and sunny skies along the beaches, big waves and gray skies moved in Tuesday, along with spots of rain. It was the large waves, however, that – if you'll excuse the pun – made the big splash, such as here near Cascade Head, in the Lincoln City area.

For the next week, the forecast starts off nice but veers into cloudy and somewhat rainy for Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

Thursday will be the really nice one: sunny along the north and central Oregon coast and in the low 60's, according to the forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland. Later Thursday night, rain and mostly cloudy conditions come in.

Friday, it's cloudy with rain likely until around 4 p.m., with as much as a half inch.

Saturday, it's mostly cloudy – so all is not lost for some sunshine – with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Sunday and Monday look to continue the likelihood of rain with more clouds.

Then Tuesday – Valentine’s Day – the forecast is for mostly cloudy and a chance of showers, which may dampen your day of romance a bit.

Temperatures, however, will remain quite mild for the week, in the 50's during the day; and winds will be light, between 5 mph and 10 mph. This will leave the beaches in good shape for wandering if you don't mind some overcast conditions, especially in between the spurts of rainfall.

Above: earlier this month near Cannon Beach.

Since big waves have started pounding the beaches again, many gravel bars are being revealed, which has resulted in some awe-inspiring agate hunting in Lincoln City again. Below, hunters were combing the D River area carefully on Tuesday.

Periodically, surf conditions may get rather spectacular, which will mean some good storm watch conditions – although you'll want to stay clear of the tide line and off small beaches where tides are close to cliffs or other barriers.

