Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Latest: A Week of Stellar Weather, Small Quake

Published 10/01/2017 at 7:17 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Latest: A Week of Stellar Weather, Small Quake

(Oregon Coast) – Two fascinating tidbits of Earth science along the Oregon coast this week: one above ground and one below. A small quake rattled off the coast this past week, while the coming days mean stellar weather on the beaches, perhaps even over 70 degrees.

More of the Second Summer phenomenon is happening this week with a good five or six days of sunny and nearly windless weather on the Oregon coast. Temps will sometimes be in the low 60s, however. Some days will have higher daytime highs, which will mean the near-shore areas will be extremely warm. There is even the possibility of temps into the 70s this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said Monday will have some patchy fog in the morning, then otherwise sunny with very light winds. Tuesday and Wednesday will be essentially cloudless with light winds again, but the temps rise up to the mid to upper 60s.

Some weather outlets are predicting temperatures could be in the 70s midweek.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, while Friday is predicted to dip into mostly cloudy territory and a chance of showers. Saturday and Sunday rally, however, with more mostly sunny conditions, according to the NWS.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Special prices for big holidays if reserved early
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices if you book now for Thanksgiving
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night; other deals
In Lincoln City:
Some exclusive listings not found elsewhere
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers and exclusive listings
In Waldport
Low October rates
In Yachats, Florence
Oct deals appear; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

This is part of the famed Second Summer trend, a term that refers to September and early October being the warmest and most inviting weather on the Oregon coast. October tends to be cooler, but near-70-degree weather is not unusual in the early half of the month.

The NWS said an upper level trough has been parked over the Pacific Northwest recently, and that has been keeping cooler, rainier weather around.

“The upper level trough will gradually move south tonight through Tuesday for more northerly flow and drier weather,” the NWS said. “An upper ridge will move over the region Tuesday night through Thursday for east winds and continued dry weather. Another upper trough drops down into British Columbia Friday and Saturday for cooler weather, and possibly some rain.”

The beaches near the ocean will feel even warmer, perhaps as much as 10 degrees higher than the actual beach towns. Low winds and the fact the ocean reflects sunlight back cause this dreamy phenomenon.

Also on the Oregon coast this week: whale watching is still exceptional and razor clamming is back open in Clatsop County after more than a year shutdown. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Small Earthquake Friday Off Oregon Coast

Friday afternoon saw a small earthquake off the Oregon coast, about 118 miles west-northwest of Bandon, Oregon. The shaker was a 3.0 magnitude at a depth of just over six miles. It struck at 2:42 p.m., according to the USGS.

There are no reports of it being felt and no damage occurred. These kinds of small quakes are a very regular occurrence. Approximately 20 per year happen off the coast.








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Latest: A Week of Stellar Weather, Small Quake
Two fascinating tidbits of Earth science: great weather all week, an earthquake off the southern coast
Big Beer News for Oregon Coast: More Releases, Awards
A variety of new beers are popping on the Oregon coast, along with some heavy-hitter national awards
N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Opening Back Up: Good News, Bad News
Clatsop County beaches are about to open it back up again. There's good and bad news about this, however. Science, kids, travel tips
Unique Central Oregon Coast Show Where You See Music, Hear Art
A beautiful Lincoln City show combining chamber music and surprising visual art. Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Hits 70s This Week Before Downturn
Another couple of outstanding weather days are in store for the Oregon coast, with temps in the 70s
Three Trippy Trivia, Odd History Tales of the Oregon Coast
Some events on these beaches were quirkier than others: Seaside, Lincoln City, Waldport
Video: On and Off Run of Humpbacks Has North Oregon Coast in Awe
Humpback whales have been spotted in heavy numbers for the last month or two around the north coast. Kids, science, Seaside Aquarium, Astoria
Oregon Coast Jazz Party Swings into Newport for Three Days
Jazz fills a large hall in Newport on October 6 through 8. Newport events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted