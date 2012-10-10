Big Weather Change Coming for Portland, Washington and Coast

Published 10/10/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Things just won't be the same in a few hours. All that sunshine and pleasant weather around the Portland area, the Willamette Valley and the Oregon coast will be shifting with the winds of change by Friday. (Above: Oceanside).

The National Weather Service (NWS) has heralded the change in a special statement this week, and it's a change that looks as if it will stick around for at least a week, finally bringing the onset of fall.

“Rain will return to southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday as the first in a series of fall fronts move into the region,” the NWS said in its bulletin. “The first frontal system will give light amounts of rain to the area with rain continuing at times on Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonable with the snow level above all but the highest peaks.”

Above: south of Newport earlier this month.

For Oregon coast towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Lincoln City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence, those coveted “Second Summer” conditions look to be disappearing for at least a while. The beaches have been basking in an unusually long period of summer-like sun, and there is one more day of this splendor on Thursday.

For the Oregon coast, the seven-day forecast spells rain likely for Friday and mostly cloudy. Saturday, rain chances increase throughout the day and into the evening, with highs close to 60.

On Sunday, there's a 70 percent chance of rain for towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Lincoln City and Yachats. The NWS said that could wind up heavy rain.

Monday will bring more rain but slightly higher temps: just above 60. On Tuesday and Wednesday, these conditions will continue.

“Heavy rain is most likely in southern Washington and not as likely farther south in Oregon,” the NWS said. (Above: Cannon Beach in its recent, Second Summer glory)

The NWS said a subtropical moisture connection will continue to feed moisture across Oregon and Washington over Sunday and Monday, bringing heavier rains.

There are still many uncertainties for forecasters, but it's possible this series of storms could bring more than just rain to some higher areas like Portland and on the Oregon coast.

“The coast and higher elevations may experience strong gusty winds with some of the stronger storms later in the weekend and early next week,” the NWS said.

Many Portlanders are welcoming the rain, however – especially those with allergies that have been aggravated by the dry, increasingly dirty conditions of northern Oregon.

