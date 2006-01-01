Weekend Weather for Oregon Coast Promises Warm Temps, Fair Sun

Published 04/20/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The hot story for inland Oregon is the warm temps and some decent sun for the weekend, probably getting as high as the mid 70's in Portland and the valley. But on the Oregon coast, it looks to be a tad wetter but nonetheless hold the promise of stunning conditions – especially for those photogenic skies of spring on the beaches (above: Seaside).

It appears as if the central coast will get a higher dose of sun than north Oregon coast towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita and Oceanside, with that area a little cloudier than Lincoln and southern Tillamook counties.

For the north Oregon coast, it looks like rain Friday with light northwest winds and highs around 54. As much as a quarter of an inch could fall, but possibly less, according to the NWS. (Above: a recent wild spring day in Cannon Beach)

The sun starts to poke out a little on Saturday, although the forecast is for mostly cloudy. But the temps rise up to the low 60's and very little wind should keep it feeling quite warm.

On Sunday, the forecast improves a little with a bit more sun – likely to be at least partly sunny. Again, the high should be around 62.

On Monday, the rain will return with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 57, which probably translates into periodic sun and those moody, spectacular clouds of springtime. (Above: near Yachats and Florence)

Tuesday, the forecast is similar with mostly cloudy and a high around 55.

For the central Oregon coast and towns like Pacific City, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City and Newport, the forecast seems brighter – quite literally.

Friday may hold less rain than up north. Calm winds and a high close to 60 are possible.

Saturday should be partly sunny with a high around 66 and light, variable winds.

Sunday is also predicted to be partly sunny and almost as warm.

On Monday, the rain returns – just as up on the north Oregon coast – but it should only be mostly cloudy.

Tuesday is predicted to be partly sunny and a high around 56, with some intermittent showers. Below, a recent monster sunset in Seaside.

