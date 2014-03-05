Possibility of Thunder and Water Spout on N. Oregon Coast Tonight

Published 05/03/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Some dramatic weather started to happen on the central Oregon coast Saturday morning, bringing some thunderstorms and even the possibility of a water spout forming just offshore.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that first disturbance has passed, but another is on the way and could bring thunderstorms and a water spout/funnel cloud to the north coast late tonight (Saturday).

The NWS they were watching some unstable cells with updrafts on Doppler radar this morning, and that system has since moved up to Washington.

“This is leading to a break in thunderstorms offshore,” the NWS said on its website. “However, a secondary disturbance is expected to move through this evening and will probably produnce another round of isolated to scattered convection for the north coast and adjacent coastal waters late this afternoon and tonight.”

The NWS cautions however this is only a possibility and they believe there will likely only be some periodic thunderstorms in north Oregon coast areas such as Pacific City, Tillamook, Manzanita, Seaside and Cannon Beach.

The rest of the weather outlook for the next few days is primarily rain on the Oregon coast, with some thunderstorms again returning on Monday. Tuesday onward is expected to dry up a bit with partly sunny conditions.

More about Oregon coast weather.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted