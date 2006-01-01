Upcoming Traffic Delays for Highway to Central Coast

Published 01/22/2013

(Waldport, Oregon) – A landslide repair project has already begun, creating lane restrictions on OR 34 (Alsea Hwy.), approximately 7.5 miles southwest of Philomath (milepost 51.4). The road is a long but scenic route between Waldport and Corvallis, and includes access to Marys Peak. (Above: Waldport)

A contractor for ODOT will build a 264 foot-long retaining wall, widen the highway shoulder, install 360 feet of guardrail and repave the roadway.

Highway 34

Equipment needed for the project will occupy one lane of travel, restricting traffic to a single lane until the project is completed in April. Flaggers will control travel through the area 24-hours per day. Motorists should anticipate 5-15 minute delays until project completion.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed as they approach the construction area and respect all instructions of the flaggers. Motorists should also be prepared for winter driving conditions in the area.

Pacific Excavation of Eugene was awarded the low bid contract of $683,907.

