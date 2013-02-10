Wacky Science Video: What Happened to Oregon Coast Second Summer

Published 10/02/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The latest video from Oregon Coast Beach Connection utilizes its wacky personality the Manic Tour Guide to ask the question: what happened to the Second Summer?

Normally, this time of year is really quite placid and sunny – known as the Second Summer on the beaches. But this year, for some reason, Mother Nature has decided to jack us.

There are, however, some rays of hope, if you'll excuse the pun. But you'll have to watch the video to find out.

Speaking of which, questions will undoubtedly arise as to where these various photographs and time lapse sequences were taken. Here is the rundown:

The very first shot is of Depoe Bay. The second and third are of Hug Point near Cannon Beach, and the starfish shots are near Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. From 14 through 20 seconds it's Seaside, and that shot of the sun poking through the clouds is Arch Cape. The following timelapse sequence in blue is Cannon Beach, and the second time lapse storm sequence is Depoe Bay.

At about :30 you have Lincoln City, followed by a time lapse sequence at Devil's Churn near Yachats, and then two foggy shots of Yachats. More time lapse of Depoe Bay and Yachats immediately follow.

At :49 you have Seaside and at :53 it's the oceanic canyon at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. The foamy sequence after that is Manzanita, and the rocky shore of Seaside shows up at 1:05.

1:11 is Depoe Bay again, followed by Strawberry Hill between Yachats and Florence, and then a stunning sunset at Oceanside at 1:15. More Seaside sunsets are 1:19.

At 1:28 there's a quick glimpse of Cape Perpetua near Yachats, and then a small sequence of foggy, sunny waves at Rocky Creek Wayside near Depoe Bay.

1:36 is the Devil's Punchbowl just north of Newport, followed by a look at the beach path at Cape Lookout State Park near Oceanside. The sequence at 1:46, with the wisecrack about Miley Cyrus, is of Bob Straub State Park at Pacific City. 1:55 is again at Pacific City and the top of Cape Kiwanda, while 1:57 is Yachats and the final shot at 2 minutes is of Lincoln City.

