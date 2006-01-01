Images from a Week of Wacky Weather on the Oregon Coast Published 01/21/2012 (Oregon Coast) - From a big snow day or two to wild winds and flooding: this past week saw it all on the Oregon coast. Such as at Manzanita – above - which had some impressive amounts of snow (photo thanks to the Ocean Inn). It started on Sunday and went into Monday, leaving more scenes like that in Cannon Beach, Seaside, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside and all the way down to Yachats and Florence. Photo above also from Ocean Inn. A tad inland in the Nehalem Bay area, Nehalem looked like this in front of the office for Beach Break Vacation Rentals. Shorepine Rentals in Pacific City sent in this stunning image of Cape Kiwanda and Haystack Rock all dressed in white. In Lincoln City, this was the scene on the cliffs that house the Coho Oceanfront Lodge. Also in the Lincoln City area, the beach in front of the Sea Gypsy condo looked like this. Owner Michele Franck was worried about hotel guests making to the coast and back at the time. Depoe Bay looked like this – photos thanks to Trollers Lodge. Later in the week, the big winds and rain kicked in. Winds gusted over 100 mph along the central coast on Wednesday morning. No major damage was reported to manmade structures, but the wind knocked around a ton of trees. One of the most striking images of this came from Mark Schroeder, showing a truck in quite the log jam – on the road along Highway 18. Numerous incidents like occurred, including just south of Cannon Beach, and many places on the central Oregon coast and the highways to and from the beaches. Highway 26 had some ice and wind issues causing closures for a time. These winds also caused another truck accident on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport (photo courtesy Landing at Newport). From Jennifer Rhea of the Oregon Department of Forestry comes this astounding shot of a semi truck that was crushed by falling trees in the Van Duzer Corridor on Highway 18. Also from the Coho Oceanfront Lodge, serious flooding hit parts of the area near Lincoln City. These photos from the Coho show Highway 18 in a very watery state. More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging..... More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....