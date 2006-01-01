Recent Scenic Highlights of Oregon Coast: Sun, Fun and Wacky Sand

Published 09/14/2011

(Oregon Coast) – This past week has been quite the sampler of experiences you can have on the Oregon coast, between various atmospheric patterns, sand levels, creatures living in the sand and a bundle of other factors. The sights have been extraordinary and the the weather fantastic (above: stunning sunset near Seal Rock this weekend).

The coastline has been battling a hazy existence with varying amounts of fog or overcast – most of which burns off. But often, turning just a tad inland will allow you to experience the hotter vibe that many inland were suffering from, such as at Garibaldi. This viewpoint says a lot, as Oceanside to the south and Rockaway just a tad north are socked in at this moment.

The word “moody” doesn't even begin to cover the extraordinary visage that Astoria takes on at this dusk.

After dark, if you want a really wild experience, check out the proliferation of glowing sand right now – the result of a bioluminescent form of phytoplankton. See more on that here.

Near dusk, on another night this past week, Seaside turns an intriguing shade of purple. The characteristic street lamps illuminate and the entire place becomes even extra charming. Ethereal clumps of mist wander in the background beneath Tillamook Head – the barrier between it and Cannon Beach.

Also particularly fascinating are the wild things high sand levels are doing as of late. On this day, at Arch Cape near Cannon Beach, there is a ton of fog enveloping this tiny village. But here, sand levels have been so high lately they keep the tide at bay, and all of a sudden the point at Arch Cape is traversable with ease. On this mysterious other side, an arch resides, stretching high into the sky and providing some awe-inspiring experiences for locals and visitors alike.

As the week progresses, marine layers continue to do interesting things throughout the days, including here at Lincoln City. The Road's End area is cold and blustery, as a heat wave roasts the areas east of the coast range. But fascinating colors emerge both on and offshore.

The refuge just south of Lincoln City does not let itself be upstaged. The Siletz River is hugged by a near-full moon and more roaming fingers of mist.

At night, those mists intensify – as does the moon. Here at Cape Foulweather, some 500 feet above the world, you rise above the fog. The sea is illuminated in a most intense manner around 2 a.m. Interestingly enough, things are completely clear if you head a bit south to Newport.

Sand levels again do some mind-boggling tricks, as they mix with some low tides to allow even greater access to the Devil's Puncbowl near Newport and Depoe Bay. You can get inside the swirling scene of madness, as sand levels amplify the effects of low tide events, creating huge minus tides out of them. Thus, the famed Punchbowl is open on this day and dozens wander inside what is normally a boiling cauldron of death.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net