Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Sand Lake Recreation Area Drone/Video Experiment
Pacific City, Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour
 

Utilizing what is known as an AR Parrot Drone (essentially a quad copter with an HD camera on it), Oregon Coast Beach Connection editor Andre' Hagestedt runs a little flight experiment at Sand Lake Recreational Area, which sits between Cape Lookout and Pacific City.

Here, you see the craft get up about 100 feet in the air, but it gets knocked around quite a bit by some sizable winds. Hence, the shaky, chaotic nature of this video.

Still, there is a beautiful sunset seen from here just beyond the dunes, and there is a distinctly different viewpoint and angle on this north Oregon coast hotspot. You get an aerial view of the West Wind parking lot, the dunes to the north and south, and some of the parking area facilities just to the east.

GPS Coordinates for Sand Lake Recreation Area are: N 45 17.219' W 123 57.482'. It is found by taking Sand Lake Road west from Highway 101 (just south of Tillamook), or you'll find it right along the Three Capes Loop.

Below, is a still photo from this day.
 
Beaches of Sand Lake
Anderson's Viewpoint, Ocean Vistas, Hang Gliding
