Video: Boiler Bay Exploration on Central Oregon Coast (near Depoe Bay)
Depoe Bay Virtual Tour
 

Named after the boiler of a shipwreck that happened here in 1910, Boiler Bay State Park sits just north of Depoe Bay. You can see the boiler from a pullout just north of here and a cove within this cove - but it's not advisable.

But first, there is the headland main park of Boiler Bay. All sorts of interesting things lurk here - like waves, more waves and even bigger waves.

It's common to be feel the ocean spray on your face here.
 
