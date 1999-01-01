Astoria Trolley Rails Riverwalk - Dockside Trestles (Oregon Coast)
Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Virtual Tour
 

A variety of views are found along the riverfront and the Astoria Riverfront Trolley tracks in town. This trolley has become a major north Oregon coast icon for the city, and the tracks and dockside trestles that wander in and around the water - and over it - make for stunning sights. The Astoria-Megler Bridge is often in full view here, and looking straight west or north you'll see huge ships passing along the Columbia River.

Brief History of the Astoria Riverfront Trolley and the Dockside Trestles, Walks:

Once upon a time, a massive railroad trestle occupied the Astoria area – one that was almost five miles long, which made it one of the longest railroad trestles in the world at the turn of the century. It was part of a railroad system that extended all the way down to Seaside.

The trestle was interesting because it – like these dockside rails – was built over the water. But after decades of it falling into further and further disrepair, the trestle was dismantled in the 1980's.

It wasn't until 1999 when the Astoria Riverfront Trolley went into service that these rails started getting used again. Even then, not all parts were used right of way. Parts were opened up over the years, along with more stops, and now that trolley is a major attraction.
 
To Previous Stop Wandering the Waterfront of Astoria,
 To Next Stop Astoria Column, Coxcomb Hill
Back to Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging
find a place to stay

Oregon Coast Dining

Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Lodging, Hotels, Motels

Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Dining, Restaurants

  

Astoria, Warrenton Weather

Oregon Coast Events

Astoria, Warrenton Events

Oregon Coast Travel News

Oregon Coast Adventure Blog

  

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Us


Seaside, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Find places to stay in Seaside; places to eat, dine in Seaside

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc
Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly

City Center Motel
Budget rate while not sacrificing niceties

Hillcrest Inn, Seaside
Beautiful retro motel near Prom, some pet friendly

Inn at Seaside
Spacious two bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

River Inn at Seaside - Hotel, Seaside lodging
New in Seaside: On soothing river, upscale luxury at affordable price, family, pets

Seashore Inn, Seaside Hotel
Oceanfront, pet friendly, heated indoor pool, steps from beach attractions

Coast River Inn at Seaside.
Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, some Jacuzzi

Vacation Rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart
Multi-bedroom houses, north Oregon coast luxury lodging to budget, including Seaside

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Seaside, Oregon.
Find Restaurants, Dining in Seaside

ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals

ATTRACTION: Seaside Virtual Tour, Map
100's of photos, details about Seaside, Oregon, including map

Oregon Coast and Seaside Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Seaside and elsewhere


 

 

 