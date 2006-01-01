Oregon Novelist, Movie Writer, Rock Star Appears on N. Coast

Published 03/28/2014

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Oregon novelist, film writer and Portland rock star Willy Vlautin shows up on the north Oregon coast in April, reading from his latest novel at the Cloud & Leaf Bookstore in Manzanita.

Vlautin appears there on April 12, reading from his latest novel, "The Free." A previous novel of Vlautin's, “The Motel Life,” was turned into a movie this past year.

As with Vlautin's previous novels, "The Motel Life," "Northline" and "Lean on Pete," "The Free" is a story of the downtrodden prevailing, at least in spirit, despite the soul-sapping conditions they endure.

Vlautin (above), who lives in Scappoose, is also a singer and songwriter with the Portland-based band Richmond Fontaine, which has produced nine studio albums since its founding in 1994. Born and raised in Reno, Nevada, he began playing guitar and writing songs as a teenager. A Paul Kelly song based on Raymond Carver's "Too Much Water So Close to Home" inspired him to write stories about struggling, working class characters. Later this year, his new band, the Delines, featuring vocalist Amy Boone of the Damnations, will release its debut album.

Alan and Gabe Polsky directed a film adaptation of "The Motel Life," which opened in theaters in November, and stars Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff, Dakota Fanning and Kris Kristofferson.

Vlautin's local appearance is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, April 12 at Cloud & Leaf Bookstore, 148 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita. You can reach Cloud & Leaf at 503-368-BOOK.

