The skies over Depoe Bay aren’t technically different than anywhere else along the Oregon coast, but you wouldn’t believe that at times, given the spectacular atmospheric displays and eruptions of color that seem to be caught here more often than not.

Sometimes, the near-dusk conditions of Depoe Bay and its rambunctious sea wall are in a slightly colorful mood.

Other times, they’re downright intense, as the photo at the top and just above.

Then, things can change abruptly as the sun really drops into the horizon, and a whole new color scheme explodes on the ocean, throughout town and in the skies.