Captivating and Unusual Sights from Central Oregon Coast

Published 08/08/2012


(Oregon Coast) – Some things never get old. Like the visual revelations and discoveries you can make along the Oregon coast, such as one recent photo safari revealed. (Above: the funky and fascinating cave-like structures at Fogarty Beach, near Depoe Bay)

If you've ever wondered what Seal Rock looks like at night, here's one view. Those familiar sea stacks just a ways offshore are bathed in moonlight, with hints of shading from streetlights as well.


Strawberry Hill, just south of Yachats, gets incredibly moody and striking on a photo safari there in early August. As the sun goes down, this rather secretive spot gets bathed by some of that captivating last light, firing up the gold cliffs, while dark clouds become colored in some striking and unusual ways.


At Fogarty Creek, near Depoe Bay, the creek itself glistens with the bright sun of this gloriously warm day last week.


Also near Depoe Bay, if you have the right equipment, you can see a delicious little secret beneath Cape Foulweather. From the lookout points at the top, look north with the right optics and you can see this mysterious sea cave lurking underneath the headland. It conjures all sorts of images and ideas of pirates and buried treasure.


A bit more on the north Oregon coast, Oceanside revealed this unique look last week. A massive misty cloud hovers just off the beach, indeed even hugging Three Arch Rocks themselves. Meanwhile, however, if you look very closely at the surfline, you can see chunks of the white caps flying upwards in the middle of the photo. Some spectacular stunts were achieved this day by the surf, the kind to rival the Olympics in London.


Just a bit south of there, Pacific City showed off this beautifully esoteric scene at night last week. A group was gathered around a bonfire not far from the headland of Cape Kiwanda, becoming lit up in a fascinating glow themselves.


Meanwhile, the town's Haystack Rock looked this, bathed in starlight and moonlight. There are two Haystack Rocks on the Oregon coast, by the way: this one and the famed stack at Cannon Beach. This one is actually taller than the one at Cannon Beach.

 

