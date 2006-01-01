UK Travel: Tourism Television Deals Connect to Asia, Empower Hoteliers

(London, England) – Two new television developments out of the U.K. promise good things for hospitality management in England and some nice access for visitors in and out of Asia.

For travel between Asia and Britain, The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) announced as a new PATA Preferred Partner.

Travel Channel International is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive, a major international travel broadcaster, transmitting 24 hours a day in 21 languages to 130 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It is based in London.

The partnership will enable PATA and Travel Channel International to collaborate on brand-building opportunities at major events such as the PATA Annual Conference, PATA Travel Mart, and PATA Hub City Forums. The partnership allows both parties to share data including research, statistics, and analysis and to develop joint consumer and industry surveys and reports.

A PATA spokesman said Travel Channel presenters are well versed in addressing the latest trends affecting the travel industry such as luxury getaways, backpacking adventures, culinary holidays, green trips, and more.

The channel's core programming includes World's Greatest Motorcycle Rides, Inside Luxury Travel, Globe Trekker, Essential and Travel Today.

Hotel management employees in the UK now have a new pipeline for bettering their service. HOTELIER TV launched its international edition of online video newscasts for hotel management in that country. The first newscast was filmed in some of the most exclusive hotels in London, UK. The pilot newscast reveals future plans of refurbishment at The Stafford Hotel Kempinski London in an interview with General Manager Stuart Procter.

David Morgan Hewitt, General Manager of the 100-years-old The Goring near Buckingham Palace said privately owned hotels will compete with new luxury design hotels with this kind of knowledge.

Presenter Nicholas Gecks and his team go “behind the curtains” in the service industry of the UK, revealing business backgrounds and checking the leading hotels on service and reputation.

HOTELIER TV is well known in Germany and after more than 20 newscasts and exclusive reports from luxury hotels like the Fairmont Vier Jahreszeiten Hamburg, Atlantic Hotel Kempinski Hamburg or Schloss Bensberg near Cologne.

First video newscast channel HOTELIER TV broadcasts interviews, news and background information for hospitality management free on www.hotelier-tv.com. Producer is hotelier.com Editor In Chief Carsten Hennig. It was launched in Germany in May 2010.

