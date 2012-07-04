Surprises, Twists and Turns on Oregon Coast Right Now

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – With spring erupting all over, and the tail-end of the spring break season, the Oregon coast is starting to show some very unique sides. Be it sights, actual sites, weather moments or aspects of nature, the coastline is about to get very interesting. Ironically, it's going to get extremely mellow throughout the rest of April – which is probably the most exciting month of the year when it comes to natural surprises.

If you were wandering around the north Oregon coast Friday, you would've received quite the preview of what's to come.

First up, in the surprise locale category: this wild beach contraption just south of Arch Cape, at a fun and funky little hidden spot called Falcon Cove. The beach and its accesses have a load of unique – and fairly dangerous – properties, making it not only hard to get onto but difficult to stay on once you're there. The bulk of the beach is like one big loose pile of rocks. But getting down there is even more precarious, and this ingenious Gilligan's Island-esque set of wooden walkways – strung together with rope – allows more ease of access.

One of the best kept secrets about the entire Oregon coast is the proliferation of whole sand dollars at one spot in Seaside. Or is it a secret any longer? Indeed, on this sunny and rather warm Friday, this beach was picked clean of the magnificent little specimens. There were dozens of beachcombers here on this somewhat secretive stretch at the extreme northern end of Seaside, bent over and grabbing at the sand. The secret seems to be out.

There weren't many of the whole sand dollars, either, but that could just be the way they procreate about now.

Another thing you don't see too often are the stunning sunsets possible in April – which are highly underrated. Not many are out on the coast this time of year, so consequently these kinds of sunsets aren't seen much. Here, at the Cove in Seaside, was the remarkable scene as the sun disappeared. Such puffy, fascinating clouds are not an uncommon sight between now and the middle of May along the Oregon coast.

Then there are the awe-inspiring sights that happen at night. Near Cannon Beach, at Hug Point around 2 a.m., this is what the beach looked like. No, it's not a daytime shot, as one might imagine from the colors. The full moon and clear sky create enough lighting to illuminate things if you take a long enough exposure. The biggest clues here are the faint presence of stars and the misty state of the tideline.

Down around Manzanita, at 3 a.m., this is what this part of the north Oregon coast looked like in the wee hours of Saturday. Again, because of a full moon, a sort of fake daylight feel is attained.

