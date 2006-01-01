New Wine Tasting Experience for Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/22/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – Just south of Newport, thre's a somewhat hidden little gem of a bed and breakfast called Stone Crest Cellars BnB - but part of it has expanded to include a new little wine bar and wine shop within city limits. It's called the Tuscan Tasting Room, featuring a small selection of wines in a lovely Oregon coast setting – right off Highway 101, near the Yaquina Bay Bridge in its historic Deco District.

Things will begin small at first, but Judy Joubert promises things will expand later in the year.

Business hours for the tasting room in December and January are Friday and Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. They will offer special events periodically outside of those hours, including wine dinners. Business hours will expand in the spring and summer.

The tasting room will feature four to five wines for tasting from boutique and favorite wineries, which will change each month.

“Our wine shop will showcase boutique wineries as well as some of our personal favorites throughout the Northwest and around the world,” Joubert said.

It all started a ways back, when Stone Crest Cellars started a catering biz that grew to larger requirements a few years back, resulting in kitchen facilities on the Bayfront in Newport.

Then another change this year.

“While busy catering events throughout the summer in our new location I was pondering what to do with the space out front of the kitchen. Something fun and of course not too much that is considered work. Oh, yeah, right. Things evolved, we created our Coastal Tuscan Tasting Room.”

Among the featured price packages:

Vintage Blend Club. Features two bottles of wine, Newsletter and re-order discount ($38-$50 per shipment, 3 shipments per year).



Collector’s Club. Features three bottles of wine, Newsletter and re-order discount ($55-$70 per shipment, 3 shipments per year)



Sommeliers Club. Features six bottles of wine, Newsletter and re-order discount ($90-$150 per shipment, 3 shipments per year).

The Coastal Tuscan Tasting Room will include other benefits such as in-depth information, various other discounts, and no tasting fees for wines within certain limits.

“The wines are chosen mostly from small boutique wineries introducing you to producers we hope will also become a favorite for you,” Joubert said.

The Coastal Tuscan Room is near Hwy 101, at 715 SW Hurbert St., Suite D – the first stop light north of the Yaquina Bay Bridge. 541-867-6621. www.stonecrestbb.com

