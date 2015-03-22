Author Talks About 'Next Tsunami on Oregon Coast'

Published 03/22/2015

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Oregon author Bonnie Henderson arrives on the north Oregon coast in April to give a talk on her latest book, The Next Tsunami: Living on a Restless Coast. Henderson, author of numerous acclaimed nature guides on the Pacific Northwest, will discuss the geological discoveries and the scientists who uncovered them - that signal the imminence of a catastrophic tsunami on the Northwest Coast.

She appears at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum on Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Henderson will look at the fateful tsunami that occurred on a March evening in 1964. She will share the stories from locals like a ten-year-old Tom Horning who awoke near midnight to find his yard transformed. A tsunami triggered by Alaska's momentous Good Friday earthquake had wreaked havoc in his Seaside, Oregon neighborhood. It was, as far as anyone knew, the Pacific Northwest coast's first-ever tsunami.

More than twenty years passed before geologists discovered that it was neither Seaside's first nor worst tsunami. In fact, massive tsunamis strike the Pacific Coast every few hundred years, triggered not by distant temblors but by huge quakes less than one hundred miles off the Northwest Coast. Not until the late 1990s would scientists use evidence like tree rings and centuries-old warehouse records from Japan to fix the date, hour, and magnitude of the Pacific Northwest coast's last megathrust earthquake: 9 p.m., January 26, 1700, magnitude 9.0 - one of the largest quakes the world has known. When the next one strikes - this year or hundreds of years from now - the tsunami it generates is likely to be the most devastating natural disaster in the history of the United States.

Bonnie Henderson will share the stories of scientists like meteorologist Alfred Wegener, who formulated his theory of continental drift while gazing at ice floes calving from Greenland glaciers, and geologist Brian Atwater, who paddled his dented aluminum canoe up coastal streams looking for layers of peat sandwiched among sand and silt.

Henderson's compelling story of how scientists came to understand the Cascadia Subduction Zone - a fault line capable of producing earthquakes even larger than the 2011 Tohoku quake in Japan - and how ordinary people cope with that knowledge is essential reading for anyone interested in the charged intersection of science, human nature, and public policy.

Join us for a compelling discussion on what will be and how to be prepared. This presentation is FREE and open to the public. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is on the corner of Hemlock and Sunset Ave., Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503.436.9301.

