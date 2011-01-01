Oregon Coast Tsunami Road Show to Inform About Varied Disasters

Published 02/27/2013

(Oregon Coast) - What's called the “Tsunami Road Show” will be starting its tour of the Oregon coast in early March, teaching locals about tsunami and earthquake preparedness – and coinciding with the two-anniversary of that double disaster in Japan in March 2011. (Above: Agate Beach's tsunami dock at night).

These presentations happen all over the Oregon coast from March 11 to 23. Residents will learn learn how to prepare for a tsunami should it strike the coast. Topics covered include how build emergency kit, create an emergency plan and prepare your family for a disaster.

“This will allow people to learn how to write their own survival story,” said Althea Rizzo, Ph.D., Oregon Emergency Management geologic hazards program coordinator, who is scheduled to present at the events.

Even now, two years later, Oregon is receiving reminders of that earthquake and tsunami in Japan. More plastics and smaller items continue to be found, and this year alone saw a 70-foot dock show up in Newport, and two sizable vessels from Japan hit the beaches of Coos Bay and Gleneden Beach in recent weeks.

Oregon is at risk for a major earthquake similar to the Japanese earthquake and tsunami of 2011, because of its location on the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a 700-mile earthquake fault stretching from offshore northern California to southern British Columbia.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management is sponsoring the annual Tsunami Road Show to help Oregon become more resilient to natural disasters. The American Red Cross will be present to answer questions.

The events are considered “brown bag” discussions, to the public is encouraged to bring their own lunches or meals.

The schedule for the Tsunami Road Show:

March 11. Seaside: Broadway Middle School Library. 7 8:30 PM. 1120 Broadway St. Seaside, Oregon. See Seaside map.

March 12. Astoria: Astoria Library, 5:30 – 7 PM. 450 10th Street. Astoria, Oregon. See Astoria map.

March 14. Rockaway Beach: Neah-Kah-Nie High School, 6:30 – 8 PM. Neah-Kah-Nie High School. 24705 U.S. 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. See Rockaway Beach map.

March 15. Lincoln City: Driftwood Public Library, 4 - 5:30 PM. Driftwood Public Library. 801 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. See Lincoln City map.

March 19. Florence: Siuslaw Public Library, 6 - 7:30 PM. 9th Street. Florence, Oregon.

March 21. Coos Bay: Hales Center Auditorium, 7 - 8:30 PM. Center Auditorium. 1988 Newmark Ave Coos Bay, Oregon.



March 23. Brookings: Brookings Elks Lodge, 2 – 4 PM. 800 Elk Drive. Brookings, Oregon.

