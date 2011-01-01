Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Oregon Coast Tsunami Road Show to Inform About Varied Disasters

Published 02/27/2013

(Oregon Coast) - What's called the “Tsunami Road Show” will be starting its tour of the Oregon coast in early March, teaching locals about tsunami and earthquake preparedness – and coinciding with the two-anniversary of that double disaster in Japan in March 2011. (Above: Agate Beach's tsunami dock at night).

These presentations happen all over the Oregon coast from March 11 to 23. Residents will learn learn how to prepare for a tsunami should it strike the coast. Topics covered include how build emergency kit, create an emergency plan and prepare your family for a disaster.

“This will allow people to learn how to write their own survival story,” said Althea Rizzo, Ph.D., Oregon Emergency Management geologic hazards program coordinator, who is scheduled to present at the events.

Even now, two years later, Oregon is receiving reminders of that earthquake and tsunami in Japan. More plastics and smaller items continue to be found, and this year alone saw a 70-foot dock show up in Newport, and two sizable vessels from Japan hit the beaches of Coos Bay and Gleneden Beach in recent weeks.

Oregon is at risk for a major earthquake similar to the Japanese earthquake and tsunami of 2011, because of its location on the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a 700-mile earthquake fault stretching from offshore northern California to southern British Columbia.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management is sponsoring the annual Tsunami Road Show to help Oregon become more resilient to natural disasters. The American Red Cross will be present to answer questions.

The events are considered “brown bag” discussions, to the public is encouraged to bring their own lunches or meals.

The schedule for the Tsunami Road Show:

March 11. Seaside: Broadway Middle School Library. 7 8:30 PM. 1120 Broadway St. Seaside, Oregon. See Seaside map.

March 12. Astoria: Astoria Library, 5:30 – 7 PM. 450 10th Street. Astoria, Oregon. See Astoria map.

March 14. Rockaway Beach: Neah-Kah-Nie High School, 6:30 – 8 PM. Neah-Kah-Nie High School. 24705 U.S. 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. See Rockaway Beach map.

March 15. Lincoln City: Driftwood Public Library, 4 - 5:30 PM. Driftwood Public Library. 801 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. See Lincoln City map.

March 19. Florence: Siuslaw Public Library, 6 - 7:30 PM. 9th Street. Florence, Oregon.

March 21. Coos Bay: Hales Center Auditorium, 7 - 8:30 PM. Center Auditorium. 1988 Newmark Ave Coos Bay, Oregon.

March 23. Brookings: Brookings Elks Lodge, 2 – 4 PM. 800 Elk Drive. Brookings, Oregon.

See more about earthquake and tsunami warnings from the west coast, including live data from NOAA and USGS. Find lodging in these towns below.

Rockaway Beach

Astoria

Florence

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Tsunami Walk, Tide Pools and Food at Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast Event
A potluck on August 20 also features a film about tsunami preparedness and what this shoreline could expect. Cannon Beach events
Oregon Coast Citizen Science Day and Talk on Tsunami Debris
The weekend of June 24 and 25 will be a special weekend on the central Oregon coast that's entirely devoted to the Otter Rock Marine Reserve. Depoe Bay events
Central Oregon Coast Town Practices Emergency with Tsunami Walk
Join the City of Yachats Friday, June 10 at 12:45 pm, to practice its community Tsunami Walk. Yachats events
Five Years After Tsunami: Eyes on Oregon Coast Still Needed
It is time again to visit the sands and look for objects of interest to scientists
Small Quake Off Oregon Coast, Depoe Bay; No Tsunami Alert
A small earthquake shook the ocean floor about 5:29 p.m. this evening, clocking in at a magnitude 3.9
Scientists Worry About Tsunami Preparedness Along Oregon, Washington Coasts
A study says many coastal areas along the Pacific Northwest are still insufficiently prepared for the big tsunami
Updated: 7 Small Quakes off Oregon Coast; Tsunami Survival Tips
Five shallow earthquakes caused a bit of shake, rattle and roll beneath the waves off the Oregon coast in the last 24 hours
Oregon Coast, Japanese Scientists Need Help Finding Transponders in Tsunami R...
The transponders are orange and yellow and are about the size of a 2-liter bottle
Tsunami Boat Has Oregon Coast Officials on Lookout for Invasive Algae
Two kinds of algae, or kelp, were discovered aboard that craft, and both were dropping spores. Hatfield Marine Science Center
Officials Tracking Suspected Tsunami Debris Boat off Oregon Coast
The object will soon be retrieved, and already has contained some still-living sea life
Author Talks About 'Next Tsunami on Oregon Coast'
Oregon author Bonnie Henderson arrives on the north Oregon coast in April to give a talk at the Cannon Beach History Center. Cannon Beach events
Look Back at Oregon Coast Tsunami Scare Four Years Ago Today
A look back in remembrance of that day and the big tsunami scares on these beaches reveals a dense and dramatic turn of events
New Asian 'Tsunami Fish' Causes a Stir with Oregon Coast Scientists
The Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport will be the next home for yet another tsunami fish found. Seaside Aquarium, attractions
NN. Oregon Coast History Events: Lewis 'n Clark, Tsunami Boat
History is literally in your face right now on the north Oregon coast. Astoria events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 