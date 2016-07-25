Tsunami Walk, Tide Pools and Food at Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast Event

Published 07/25/2016 at 6:31 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Mix something serious on the Oregon coast with some outdoor eating fun and tide pools. A potluck in Cannon Beach on August 20 also features a film about tsunami preparedness and what this shoreline could expect, along with a tsunami walk along the evacuation route.

Someday, say scientists, the Oregon coast will again experience a massive offshore quake, quite possibly in the 9.0 range. They happen every few hundred years here, and the last was in 1700. The region is technically overdue.

Cannon Beach's Haystack Awareness Program will put on the event, featuring Scott West of Edmonds, Washington. The food gobbling starts at 1 p.m. at the Cannon Beach City Hall on Gower St. At 1:30 p.m., West's presentation begins. There's a walk to Haystack Rock at 4:15 p.m., and then a walk to the assembly area along the evacuation route. At 8 p.m., there's an optional guided look at tide pools at Haystack Rock.

West was with a small crew of westerners in Otsuchi, Japan on March 11, 2011. The epicenter of the Tohoku subduction zone rupture was just off the coast from where Scott and his crew were located. They were at the water’s edge in this port city trying to bring an end to the slaughter of Dall’s porpoises. Woefully unprepared for such an event, the six managed to survive when several thousand people perished. They were able to film some of the events.

Scott will be showing film and answering questions on August 20th at the program's summer potluck.

Scott is a US Navy veteran and retired federal agent. Since retiring in 2008, he has worked around the globe on conservation issues. He now provides environmental consulting services and speaks to groups who are interested in learning more about tsunamis.

The program's leaders hope that attendees will hear or see something in this presentation which will help them survive if and when the big one hits the U.S. west coast. There will be an option to visit the tide pools after the event. These are amazing and it is highly recommended. The program will have a beach shift at Haystack Rock from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.. Low tide is at 8:58 p.m.

This event is free and open to all. Organizers ask you tp RSVP as space is limited hrapvolunteer@ci.cannon-beach.or.us. 1-503-436-8095

More Cannon Beach Event Highlights in August

August 19. Guide Canoe Trips. Join the district's recreation leaders for some canoeing fun along the river and upper estuary system of the Necanicum River confluence. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen, water bottle, and camera. Meet at the boat dock in Broadway Park, Seaside, Oregon. Cost to participate is $30 per person, or $20 for resident. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (503) 738-3311 or sunsetempire.com.

August 23. Cape Falcon Guided Hike. The hike to Cape Falcon is five miles round-trip with moderate elevation gain. It is on a well-developed trail that can be muddy in places. Located between Tillamook Head and Nehalem Bay, the area is an unusually compressed, biogeographically concentrated ecosystem, unlike that anywhere else on the Oregon coast. 10 a.m. (503) 738-9126. nclctrust.org.

August 26. From the Necanicum to Tillamook Head Guided Hike. An exploration of the forests in the Necanicum River floodplain forest and lower reaches of Tillamook Head in their many stages: newly planted, dead and decaying, and everything in between. The hike will be between 2.5 and 3 miles. Noon. (503) 738-9126. nclctrust.org

August 27. Hood to Coast Relay Finish Line. 199 miles long stretching from Mt. Hood to the Oregon coast. The 2014 event included 12,600 runners and 3,600 volunteers. After the relay, everyone gathers at the finish line on the Seaside Beach for food, music, awards and more. 503-292-4626. htcraceseries.com. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour















More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted