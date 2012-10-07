Help for Tsunami Debris Cleanup Needed This Weekend on N. Oregon Coast

Published 07/10/2012

(Pacific City, Oregon) – An unusual amount of foam and plastic tsunami debris at the southern end of Pacific City is creating a call to arms of sorts, with a beach cleanup at Bob Straub State Park on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The special cleanup needs volunteers to help pick up a hefty amount of trash that has made landfall here on the Nestucca Spit, on the dividing line between the north Oregon coast and the central Oregon coast. (Above: Winema Beach, looking towards Cape Kiwanda and Haystack Rock)

Following the cleanup, which is part of the Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project, participants 21 and over are invited to a complimentary appreciation celebration at the Salishan Hotel for their time and efforts including a live performance by musician Joshua Radin.

Attendees should RSVP for the free event at http://www.beachrescue2012.com/.

The clean-up is sponsored by the Surfrider Foundation and the wine company Barefoot Wine, which is sponsoring a series of beach clean-ups around the U.S.

The park entrance is off Sunset Drive, 7760 Highway 101 North Pacific City, Oregon.

There is a complimentary roundtrip shuttle bus provided from Portland to the Oregon coast town. The bus departs from Sears Lloyd Center at 8:30 a.m. (park in Sears parking lot), 1260 Lloyd Center. Portland, Oregon. Shuttle departs at 8:30 a.m. and returns after the celebration. To RSVP for the shuttle bus, please email Nancy at nfishgold@hunterpr.com. Space is limited.

The celebration happens about 25 miles south at 3 p.m. in Gleneden Beach, just south of Lincoln City, at the Salishan Resort Hotel. Joshua Radin, singer/songwriter who will play a mix of fan favorites from previous albums and songs off his new album, UNDERWATER, released July 31. Look for the Surfrider tent.

Call 212-679-6600 x261 for more information on the cleanup.

More About Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging.....

More About Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted